William Shatner becomes the oldest person in space on Blue Origin's latest trip By Zach Harper

William Shatner boldly went where no 90-year-old has gone before when he headed to space on Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin rocket on Oct. 13.

The Canadian, most famous for playing Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek, became the oldest person ever to be in space. He was joined by Blue Origin Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations Audrey Powers, along with Chris Boishuizen and Glen de Vries on the flight, which lifted off around 10:50 a.m. EDT.

William and the crew crossed the Kármán line, which is a space 100 kilometres above sea level, which some scientists say is the line between space and our planet.

Blue Origin streamed the entire launch live, and you can watch William head into the final frontier below!

As he went into space, the classically-trained actor's Twitter account released a scheduled tweet.

"I do not know what I may appear to the world, but to myself I seem to have been only like a boy playing on the seashore, diverting myself now & then finding a smoother pebble or a prettier shell than ordinary, whilst the great ocean of truth lay all undiscovered before me," he wrote.

It's a quote from Sir Isaac Newton's memoirs, in which he attempted to describe humanity's quest for knowledge. It's extra fitting since the mathematician, physicist and astronomer's scientific principles of motion and universal gravitation influenced later scientists such as Albert Einstein and Johannes Kepler, and were also used to confirm the Sun is the centre of our solar system.

We think Spock would approve.

William's flight took about 10 minutes, and was aboard the same rocket used during Blue Origin's inaugural flight. During the trip, the crew was able to float in their capsule when they unbuckled their seatbelts, according to The New York Times.

When the crew landed back on Earth, they were greeted by Jeff, and William started crying because of what he'd seen and experienced, calling it "indescribable" to have been in space.

"I'm so filled with emotion with what just happened," he said. "I hope I never recover from this."

This was just Blue Origin's second passenger flight. Earlier this year, the company sent a rocket 106 kilometres into the air before it returned to Earth. William broke a record that was set on that flight by astronaut Mary Wallace "Wally" Funk, who became the oldest person to go to space at age 82 on that trip.

"That was unlike anything they described," he said as the capsule containing the crew detached from the rocket and made its way back down to Earth.

While William said he was "terrified" about going to space, he was also excited about it.

"You have three minutes to look into the abscess of space and the beauty of this oasis of Earth, and I was planning on pressing my nose against the window, you know?" he said at New York Comic Con last week. "And my only hope was I wouldn't see somebody else looking back."

Congratulations, William! May you continue to live long and prosper.