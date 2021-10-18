Lance Bass is overjoyed as he shares first photos of his and Michael Turchin's newborn twins By Zach Harper

Hi, Violet Betty and Alexander James!

Lance Bass took to Instagram to share the first photos of his and husband Michael Turchin's newborn twins this weekend, and they are nothing short of adorable!

The former *NSYNC member and his actor and artist spouse welcomed the little bundles of joy earlier this month, and it's clear they're loving being parents so far!

"Haven't slept much in 5 days and I'm covered in ick but I've never been so happy!" 42-year-old Lance wrote as he posted four different photos to his account on Oct. 17. "Now there are four of us in this house that wear diapers (hint: it's not me or @michaelturchinart)."

The sweet pictures showed the new dads at home with their little boy and girl and out on the road. The first features Lance smiling at the camera, wide-eyed with wonder as the twins sleep in front of him. The second shows them looking very cozy in Green Bay Packers snuggies, while a third shows Michael cuddling one of them next to the family dog – who is also wearing a diaper. The fourth shows Lance next to one of the twins on an airplane, and the sweet newborn is playing with a soother in a way that looks like the tot is giving the camera the "hang ten" sign. Too cute!

Lance and Michael's celebrity fans were quick to congratulate them on their babies' births, leaving tons of ecstatic comments.

"I'm so happy for you guys!!" Gabrielle Union wrote.

"Congrats!!!!!" Justin Mikita, who welcomed a son, Beckett, with hubby Jesse Tyler Ferguson earlier this year, wrote.

Lance and Michael announced they were expecting twins through a surrogate back in June. The little loves arrived a bit early, as they were due in November.

When the twins were born, Lance took to Instagram to share birth certificates for each of them with adorable tiny footprints added!

"The baby dragons have arrived!!" e wrote, adding five red heart emojis. "I cannot express how much love I feel right now. Thank you for all the kind wishes. It meant a lot. Now, how do you change a diaper??! Ahhhhhhhh!"

It's especially wonderful news for them, since they had quite a time getting pregnant, having gone through many different egg donors and even having a surrogate miscarry last year before this pregnancy stuck.

"We were very cautious to get excited," Lance told People at the time. "We have been talking about having a family since we met. We've been together for 10 years. We always knew that if we were going los tart a family, we wanted to go for twins because Michael's a twin – he's a boy/girl twin. And he just loved that experience."

Congrats to Michael and Lance!