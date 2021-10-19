Celine Dion cancels some Las Vegas shows over ongoing health issue By Zach Harper

Celine Dion had some difficult news for fans on Oct. 19 as she took to social media to announce she was going to have to cancel some of the gigs she had been scheduled to play for her Las Vegas residency.

The superstar shared a press release saying she had been dealing with "severe and insistent muscle spasms which are preventing her from performing." They've been so bad she hasn't been able to rehearse, and she added she was "heartbroken" to announce shows scheduled from Nov. 5 to 20 and Jan. 19 to Feb. 5 had been cancelled.

"My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words," the 53-year-old wrote.

"My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas.

"Now, I have to focus on getting better... I want to get through this as soon as I can. -Celine xx."

Celine has the full support of the promoters, who sent her their best wishes in a press release.

"Celine is family to us, and the most important thing now is for her to focus on feeling better," said John Meglen, the President and co-CEO of Concerts West/AEG Presents. "In our two-decade-long relationships with Celine, we've certainly learned how dedicated and resilient she is, and that she is most happy when she's on stage doing what she loves most, performing for her fans. We're ready to announce new Las Vegas show dates whenever Celine is ready."

Scott Sibella of Resorts World Las Vegas agreed.

"If there's anything these trying times have taught us, it's that nothing is more important than your wellbeing," he said.

Ticket holders for any of the dates listed above will be refunded, according to AEG Presents. Right now, this announcement doesn't affect the mom of three's Courage world tour, which picks back up again on March 9. Obviously, that may change given what Celine is going through right now.

This was to mark Celine's triumphant return to Las Vegas, where she held residencies from 2003 to 2007 and 2011 to 2019 at Casesar's Palace. Celine had a number of personal challenges come up during her time at the Las Vegas mainstay, including the death of her beloved husband of 22 years, René Angélil. She cancelled some of her shows over her longtime love's worsening health and his passing in 2013 and 2016, but resumed performing there in 2016, ultimately wrapping up the residency three years later.

Celine, we are sending you our very best wishes!