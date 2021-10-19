Angelina Jolie's kids made a rare red carpet appearance – wearing some of her clothes! By Zach Harper

Angelina Jolie was joined by her kids Maddox, Vivienne, Knox, Shiloh and Zahara at the premiere for Marvel Studios' "Eternals" – and you may have noticed something about what they were wearing!

Zahara, 16, was clad in the sparkling Elie Saab gown her mother wore to the Oscars in 2014!

Fifteen-year-old Shiloh, meanwhile, was wearing the tan Quillaume Gabriela Hearst dress that Angelina wore in Sainte Baume, France this summer. The 46-year-old donned the dress to an event recognizing the first graduates of UNESCO and Guerlain's Women for Bees program, which teaches women how to help the pollinators.

"My kids are all mixed with vintage, and in my old Oscars dress," she told Entertainment Tonight. "We did all vintage and upcycled my old stuff."

It's no surprise that Angelina encouraged her kids to try on items from her wardrobe so they could attend the premiere together – though it may be surprising to see they've grown up so fast and are now able to fit into her clothes! The mom of six is a passionate advocate for many important causes, from our planet's future and women's rights to safeguarding refugees, migrants and people displaced by conflict. She served as Special Envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees as part of her work on the latter issue.

In February, the star and humanitarian told British Vogue she's always tried to "invest in quality pieces, and then just wear them to death" and she's now thinking about that from an additional sustainability viewpoint.

"Enjoying your vintage pieces, if you have them, and rediscovering some vintage shops seems like part of the way forward," she said.

Angelina wasn't the only star to bring her teenager to the premiere! Salma Hayek's 14-year-old daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, came with her. Valentina opted for a Saint Laurent black mini dress with white polka dots, which she paired with ankle boots, while her mom wore a sleeveless Gucci black gown with a plunging neckline and thigh-high slit.

It's great to see so many stars' kids stepping out with them lately because we can tell how proud they are as parents!