The big change Gwyneth Paltrow made to her lifestyle after having COVID-19 By Zach Harper

Gwyneth Paltrow says she hasn't had any alcohol for a while now and says she feels so much better without it – though she doesn't think she's stopped drinking forever.

The Oscar winner opened up to Chelsea Handler about her decision to stop drinking as she was recovering from the effects of long COVID.

"It's been a long year of barely any alcohol – I mean, I've had a sip here and there, but very rarely," the mom of two said on the comedian's Dear Chelsea podcast.

"You know me, I love a drink, I love the ritual of it and I love to sit down and have one and chat. I love the taste of alcohol, like, I love whisky and wine and, whatever, vodka. I'll take it all.

"But I think what happened was, having gotten COVID-19 and having felt [horrible], or like, having had long COVID stuff for a while, I just didn't feel vibrant."

The 49-year-old revealed earlier this year that she'd contracted the novel coronavirus at the beginning of the pandemic, and said it had left her with symptoms including "brain fog" and fatigue.

On Oct. 21, she told Chelsea that back in January, she met with her doctor, Will Cole, over what she was experiencing and he ran some tests that showed her inflammation levels were high and suggested some changes.

"The doctor was like, 'Look, you really need to clean up your act. You gotta, at least for three months, no alcohol, no grains, no sugar, nothing processed,' everything like that."

Gwyneth shared that like many, she'd been drinking wine to get through the pandemic and "eating whatever" as a way to cope.

"And so I begrudgingly did it, and then I just started to feel so good," she added. "And I don't know, I'm not going to do it forever, but I think 2021 has been about me trying to value my health and wellness a little bit more because, especially during COVID, I was just eating whatever, drinking seven nights a week. And it's been really interesting. I sleep so much better with no alcohol. It's wild."

As for what else Gwyneth has been doing to prioritize her health, she mostly eats a "keto and plant-based" diet these days, works out in the mornings to get her body moving and also spends time in her infrared saunas. According to HELLO! UK, they're said to be seven times more detoxifying than regular heat.

We're happy to hear Gwyneth is taking steps to feel better and putting herself first!