Gwyneth Paltrow says she 'almost died' while giving birth to daughter Apple By Zach Harper

Gwyneth Paltrow's legion of adoring fans love the selfies she posts with daughter Apple – and what the 17-year-old shares on her own social media accounts. The two have a light-hearted, loving relationship, in which they poke fun at each other and banter back and forth online.

The Oscar-winning star's children, Apple and 15-year-old Moses, mean the the world to her and she and husband Brad Falchuk have done an excellent job co-parenting them with Gwyneth's ex-husband, Chris Martin.

Gwyneth made a surprising confession about her daughter's birth while appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast this week.

"I had two caesareans. My daughter was an emergency. It was crazy. We almost died. It was not good," she shared.

We're glad everyone was alright!

The 49-year-old also opened up about how her body has changed since having two C-sections.

"Anyway, there's a big scar across your body, and you're like, 'Oh, wow, that didn't used to be there.' It's not that it's bad or you want to judge it, but you're just like, 'Oh, my God,'" she said.

She also added she's glad she had Apple in 2004 and Moses in 2006 because she said she thinks social media poses additional pressures on new moms nowadays.

"Thank God there wasn't Instagram when I had babies," she said. "Now it's like, if I see someone, 'Oh, I just gave birth two weeks ago and I have a completely washboard stomach,' and I'm like, 'Wow, that's not what I [had].'

"Great, more power to the lady with the washboard, but that is totally the exception. Now we're being fed all of these other images of what we're supposed to look like all the time – babies, no babies, whatever."

Gwyneth has always placed major emphasis on self-care, and last week she made a revelation about how she'd changed her lifestyle after having COVID-19. The Politician star came down with the illness caused by the novel coronavirus in the early days of the pandemic, and said she'd stopped drinking earlier this year. While she said she's not sure if she'll continue it indefinitely, she did say it had made a big difference in her life.

"It's been a long year of barely any alcohol – I mean, I've had a sip here and there, but very rarely," she told Chelsea Handler on the comedian's Dear Chelsea podcast.

"You know me – I love a drink, I love the ritual of it and I love to sit down and have one and chat. I love the taste of alcohol – like, I love whisky and wine and, whatever, vodka. I'll take it all.

"But I think what happened was, having gotten COVID-19 and having felt [horrible] or like, having had long COVID stuff for a while, I just didn't feel vibrant."

Gwyneth had previously said her COVID left her with symptoms including fatigue and "brain fog." Back in January, she met with her doctor, Will Cole, about what she was experiencing and he ran some tests that showed her inflammation levels were high. So he suggested some changes, including no alcohol, grains, sugar or anything processed for at least three months, since she'd been "eating whatever" as a way to cope.

"And so I begrudgingly did it, and then I just started to feel so good," she added. "And I don't know, I'm not going to do it forever, but I think 2021 has been about me trying to value my health and wellness a little bit more because, especially during COVID, I was just eating whatever, drinking seven nights a week. And it's been really interesting. I sleep so much better with no alcohol. It's wild."