Ryan Reynolds opens up about how his anxiety and his work can sometimes intersect By Zach Harper

Ryan Reynolds has long been loved by fans for his honesty – along with his sense of humour – and the Free Guy star recently opened up about how his anxiety affects his life.

The 45-year-old recently had an open and revealing interview with WSJ. Magazine in which he said he has a tendency to over-schedule himself and do far more than required because of his anxiety.

"I tend to bite off way more than I could or should chew," he said. "I think maybe it's just that Canadian sensibility: 'Well, I said I was going to, so I have to deliver this.' I will do that at the cost of my own well-being sometimes."

As anyone with anxiety knows, it makes those who have it tend to over-focus on things – sometimes tiny, sometimes large. That's also the case for Ryan.

"I fixate on things," he shared. "That's sort of the engine of anxiety. I lay awake at night, wrapping and unwrapping every possible scenario. I slept at the perfect right angle for so many years."

The man who is married to actress Blake Lively recently shared that he's taking a "sabbatical" from making movies. Taking to Instagram to share a photo from the scene of Spirited, in which he stars with Octavia Spencer and Will Ferrell, he wrote about how "kindness matters as much as talent" and he'd been "lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

"These days, my goal is to be as present as I can and not just tick a box to do it," Ryan told WSJ. Magazine about what his goal is for the next little while. "I'm fully embracing and living that right now. It's been amazing."

This isn't the first time the dad of three has opened up about how his anxiety manifests in his life. In May, he took to Instagram to reveal that it sometimes shows up in ways that might not be totally obvious to people. We often think of anxiety as something that tends to involve panic or being nervous, but it can express itself in more subtle ways.

"One of the reasons I'm posting this so late is I over schedule myself and let important things slip," Ryan wrote. "And one of the reasons I over schedule myself is my lifelong pal, anxiety.

"I know I'm not alone and more importantly, to all those like me who overschedule, overthink, overwork, over-worry and over-everything, please know you're not alone. We don't talk enough about mental health and don't do enough to destigmatize taking about it. But, as with this post, better late than never, I hope..."

In 2018, Ryan also opened up to The New York Times about how anxious he can get. He shared how he is "racked by dread and nausea" before going on talk shows, and liked to "warm up the audience" as a way to control his own nervousness back in his early days of his career.

He also told the publication he developed a tendency to try and head off potential problems when he was a child and would fix things around the house to keep the stress level of his father, who was a former police officer, low.

The Deadpool star said then that acting helped channel his anxiety into characters, allowing him to fully throw himself into whatever role he was playing.

"When the curtain opens, I turn on this knucklehead, and he kind of takes over and goes away again once I walk off set," he told The New York Times. "That's a great self-defence mechanism."