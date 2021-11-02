Kristen Stewart and girlfriend Dylan Meyer are engaged By Zach Harper

Wedding bells are ringing for Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer!

The Spencer star revealed the happy news that she and her girlfriend of two years were engaged when she appeared on The Howard Stern show on Nov. 2.

"We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it," Kristen said, revealing screenwriter Dylan had been the one to pop the question. "I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening."

In 2019, Kristen, who had just started dating Dylan at the time, also appeared on the show and opened up about how happy she was with her girlfriend, saying she couldn't wait to get engaged. Back then, she envisioned herself proposing.

"I have a couple plans that are, like, just the coolest things to do," Kristen said then. "When you know, you know. You know what I mean? There is nothing like feeling sure about anything, because we don't know anything. And that is the only thing you can feel like you know, is that if you're in love with someone."

Rumours emerged that Kristen and Dylan were engaged when the star was first seen with a ring on her left hand this summer.

The two first met around 2013, reconnected in 2019 and started dating that August. The two moved in together this past May and have been mostly private about their romance, but Dylan has shared occasional Instagram posts about her love. Back in October 2019, she posted a photo booth picture of the two smooching, and wrote, "Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police."

"It's my absolute favourite person's birthday and I'm wishing everyone the volume of beautiful feeling I feel toward her," Dylan wrote in April 2020 when Kristen turned 30, sharing a photo of her with her arm around the actress. "It's a short ride on this earth, spend your time with someone that inspires you to be the best version of yourself..."

Twilight fans will remember that Kristen and Robert Pattinson were an item for four years. After their breakup, she also dated visual effects artist Alicia Cargile and model Stella Maxwell.

Congrats to Kristen and Dylan!