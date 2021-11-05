Mariah Carey's twins make a rare appearance in her new holiday music video By Zach Harper

'Tis the season! The holidays are a time to reconnect with friends and family, and we're all certainly looking forward to doing that this year given the coronavirus pandemic's ups and downs. Mariah Carey's 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan are obviously very close to her heart, and to help people get in the mood for Christmas, she's just released a new video for "Fall in Love at Christmas" that features her kids.

Monroe and Moroccan, her children with ex-husband Nick Cannon, appear near the end of the clip, which features guest appearances from Khalid and Kirk Franklin. They give her a huge hug, and it's pretty adorable.

As she does every year, Mariah, who is basically the Queen of Christmas, formally announced it was holiday season in a hilarious video she shared on her Instagram.

The clip opened with eerie horror film music and pumpkins carved with the words "it's not time" before Mariah emerged to the chime of a clock announcing midnight on Nov. 1. Dressed in a shimmering red gown and carrying a baseball bat that looked like a candy cane, she grinned and laughed as she smashed the jack o'lanterns to bits. She then shifted to partying in her living room amongst stockings, gifts and fake snow while wearing a glimmering Santa outfit.

You can watch the very funny clip below:

Mariah is not someone who waits until later in November or even December to put decorations up or get in the holiday spirit. She shared a similar video on Instagram last year.

In that clip, someone in a pretty freakish ghoul mask with staples all over its mouth opens a door and heads into a hallway to be met with another door that has "NOT YET" labelled on it a handprint that seems to indicate STOP. That door also opens, and behind it... is Mariah, sitting on a white, puffy fleece blanket in flannel pyjamas, with all manner of red and green, tinsel and a tree behind her. Her two pups are outfitted in adorable red-and-white Christmas sweaters.

Mariah's Christmas special, Mariah's Christmas: The Magic Continues, will be released on Apple TV+ next month. It follows on 2020's Mariah Carey's Magic Christmas Special and it will definitely help get you in the mood for the holiday season!