'Baby Mozart': Serena Williams reveals her daughter Olympia's favourite hobby By Zach Harper

Serena Williams's daughter, Alexis Olympia, was partly named in honour of her legendary sporting career, but it sounds like the four-time Olympic gold medallist and 23-time Grand Slam winner also has a little Amadeus on her hands!

The 40-year-old appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Nov. 4, and the host asked her about how her four-year-old daughter with husband Alexis Ohanian was doing. Serena said Olympia is taking piano lessons and loves it!

"She likes tennis, but I don't know," Serena told Jimmy. "Honestly, she likes playing piano. When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music."

The piano on which Olympia is learning is a gorgeous white grand with a transparent top that Serena found thanks to her sister, fellow tennis legend Venus Williams, who runs V Starr, an interior design company.

"She's teaching me!" Serena told Jimmy. "Like, I'm not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart..." she said, before joking, "Of course, every parent thinks they have, like, a baby Beethoven or whatever."

Serena often shares videos of her daughter playing piano on TikTok and Instagram, and recently posted a sweet and adorable clip of Olympia teaching her how to play a piece. Olympia already reads music like an absolute pro for her age, and was correcting her mom as they sat there together at the keys.

"Sorry. Are you gonna fire me?" Serena hilariously asked, while Olympia continued to play and sing.

"I teach her tennis... She teaches me piano," Serena wrote in the clip's caption.

Serena and Olympia's sweet bond is often very obvious for fans to see. Not only do they often twin in matching outfits, but the doting mom also shares videos of her on the court with Olympia. From the sounds of things, Olympia been learning the sport about the same amount of time as she's been taking piano lessons. But her mom isn't her teacher!

"I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons," Serena said in her Instagram Stories in October 2020, revealing the teacher had no idea Olympia was her daughter. "Don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some."

We can't wait to hear Olympia play some of the classics in the future and songs she may write!