Ryan Reynolds reveals why he and Blake Lively have such a strong marriage By Zach Harper

There are plenty of long-lasting celebrity couples who seem to have it all figured out. Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, Elton John and David Furnish, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Oprah Winfrey and Stedman Graham and Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn come to mind. And so do Ryan Reynoldsand Blake Lively, whose relationship seems likely to endure just as long.

Married since 2012 and together as a couple for well over a decade now, they've had three children and delight fans with their effortless, witty banter and the way they support each other and continually have each other's backs. Many may be wondering if there's a secret to their strong relationship... and now, Ryan has revealed it: They're friends first.

"Falling in love is great, but do you like each other?" He told Entertainment Tonight this week. "That's the kinda question you gotta ask yourself, you know, going into it."

It's true! A spark and attraction are great and necessary things in a relationship, but you also need an affinity for each other to ensure longevity.

"We've always liked each other," the Red Notice star continued. "We grow together. We learn from each other. So yeah, I'm lucky to have a buddy in that."

The 45-year-old Vancouver-born star, who just wrapped his film Spirited, recently revealed he's going to take "a little sabbatical from movie making" so he can spend time with Blake and their daughters James, 6, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

"You know, you don't really get that time back," the doting dad told The Hollywood Reporter of time with them. "For me, it's really about getting some quality time with my kids before they're teenagers who loathe me."

We don't see how they could ever possibly feel the way about him, and we hope Ryan finds his time with his daughters and Blake meaningful and enjoys every minute of it.