Justin Bieber teams up with Tim Hortons for limited-edition line of Timbits By Zach Harper

When you think of Canada, there are probably several iconic symbols and things that come to mind: Maple syrup. The mighty beaver. The maple leaf. Hockey. Mounties. Snow. Tim Hortons.

When you think of Canadian celebrities, Justin Bieber is probably at the top of the list or very near it.

So it makes sense the chart-topper would team up with Tim Hortons for a new collaboration.

The 27-year-old and fast food chain originally founded in Hamilton, Ont. have created a new line of Timbits that are appropriately being dubbed "Timbiebs." They come in three awesome flavours: Birthday cake waffle, chocolate white fudge and sour cream chocolate chip.

"Doing a Tim Hortons collaboration has always been a dream of mine," Stratford, Ont.-raised Justin said. "I grew up on Tim Hortons and it's always been something close to my heart."

The Timbiebs are available at Tim Hortons franchises throughout Canada and the United States as of Nov. 29, and a selection of special Timbiebs merchandise will also be released the same day. You'll want to head to Tim Hortons ASAP to get some of the delicious creations, though, since they're limited-edition.

You can also watch a special ad from Tim Hortons showing Justin in a hilarious flavour brainstorming session below: