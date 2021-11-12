HELLO! Canada's upcoming issue has exclusive photos from Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's wedding

In a world exclusive, Paris Hilton and Carter Reum have opened their wedding album up to Hello! Canada magazine, in our upcoming issue that hits newsstands across Canada and AppleNews+ on Nov. 18.

Hello! Canada's exclusive images reveal all the unrivalled details from the couple’s spectacular marriage ceremony last week.

"Paris was absolutely over the moon," one wedding guest told Hello! "She said: 'It was the best day of my life. I never imagined I could be this happy! I feel like I'm the luckiest girl in the world!' You couldn't wipe the smile off her face, especially when she looked at Carter. The two of them are so madly in love."

We'll also reveal everything you need to know about Paris's vows, which touched on what first captivated her about Carter. The ceremony brought people to tears!

"Paris was so real and sincere in her vows," the guest continued. "She said she was captivated by his smile when they first spent time together. She was really blown away by the way he treated his family and could tell a lot about Carter by the way he treated his mom. And she said she knew she liked Carter a lot because she kissed him first – even though she's never done that before!"

Singer Demi Lovato received a standing ovation for her performance of "I Will Always Love You" during the reception before guest Paula Abdul jumped on the stage and sang some of her greatest hits, at one point accompanied by Paris and her mother, Kathy Hilton.

To see all the details of Paris and Carter’s breathtaking wedding, pick up the latest issue of Hello! Canada magazine, out Nov. 18.