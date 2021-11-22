2021 American Music Awards: All the red carpet looks you need to see

As usual, the 2021 <strong><a href=/tags/0/american-music-awards>American Music Awards</a></strong> were a star-studded affair on Nov. 21, but they took on an addition layer as the nominees, presenters, performers and host arrived in even more spectacular outfits than usual. <p>From <strong>Bad Bunny</strong> in a puffer jacket to <strong><a href=/tags/0/winnie-harlow>Winnie Harlow</a></strong> in a sheer, sequinned gown and <strong>Chloe x Halle</strong>'s daring dresses full of cutouts, there were plenty of creative and unique looks on the red carpet this year. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the stars bringing their A-game style to this year's awards!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/cardi-b>Cardi B</a></strong> looked like the legend she is as the host took to the red carpet in an absolutely stunning and unique look. She wore a black <strong><a href=/tags/0/schiaparelli>Schiaparelli</a></strong> gown complete with a black veil and was decked out in a golden mask with matching long fingernails. <p>Photo: &copy; ABC via Getty Images
Canada's <Strong><a href=/tags/0/winnie-harlow>Winnie Harlow</a></strong> had one of the most unique looks of the night as she arrived in a <strong>Zuhair Murad</strong> sheer sequinned minidress, complete with a crown and open-toed heels. Photo: &copy; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<strong><a href=/tags/0/billy-porter>Billy Porter</a></strong> brought some sunshine to the red carpet as she stepped out in a gorgeous blue <strong>Botter</strong> suit, black platform boots and an umbrella headband! <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
<strong>Chloe Bailey</strong> looked stunning in a black velvet <strong>Monsoon</strong> gown with a thigh-high slit and cutouts. She paired it with <Strong><a href=/tags/0/jimmy-choo>Jimmy Choo</a></strong> pumps and diamond jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Her twin sister <strong>Halle Bailey</strong> chose a <strong>LaQuan Smith</strong> lace-up dress with a thigh-high slit and cutouts. She had <strong>Stuart Weizmann</strong> laced heels on her feet and accessorized with <strong>Candy Ice</strong> earrings. <p>Photo: &copy; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<strong>Machine Gun Kelly</strong> brought his 12-year-old daughter, <strong>Casie</strong>, looking very punk rock in an <strong>Ashton Michael</strong> look with chains and other embellishments. Cassie wore a black halter dress with side cutouts from <strong><a href=/tags/0/valentino>Valentino</a></strong>. <p>Photo: &copy; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<strong>Bad Bunny</strong> looked minty fresh in a puff jacket, slightly darker trousers and white tank top, which he paired with '90s-style shades. <p>Photo: &copy; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for MRC
<strong><a href=/tags/0/jojo-siwa>JoJo Siwa</a></strong>'s red carpet look was a first for her! The 18-year-old said she was wearing a dress for the first time ever as she took to the event in a floor-length black gown with a tulle skirt, and she looked very happy! <p>Photo: &copy; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
<strong>Joey Fatone</strong> of <strong><a href=/tags/0/nsync>*NSYNC</A></strong> fame brought his daughter, <strong>Kloey Alexandra Fatone</strong>, to the event. <p>Photo: &copy; Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved