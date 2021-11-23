Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Drake among 2022 GRAMMYs nominees
By Zach Harper
Justin Bieber, Drake and The Weeknd are among the Canadian superstars who've landed 2022 GRAMMY nominations.
Justin picked up eight nods when the nominees were announced on Nov. 23, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, capping off what's been an incredible comeback following the release of his Justice album earlier this year.
Leading the pack of nominees this year is former The Late Show with Stephen Colbert musical director Jon Batiste, who's not only up for some of the biggest awards of the year for his We Are album, but also received nods for his Soul score.
Breakout sensation Lil Nas Xalso landed five nominations for his recently released Montero album and hits from it.
Meanwhile, Drake is up for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. And The Weeknd – who was not nominated at all in 2021, which set off a storm of controversy – received three nods for his guest appearances on Kanye West and Doja Cat's albums.
You can watch the 2022 GRAMMYs when they're handed out on Jan 31 in a ceremony live at Los Angeles' Staples Center.
With no further ado, you can see the nominations relevant to HELLO! Canada readers below.
To see the rest, visit the GRAMMYs' official website.
Record of the Year:
ABBA: "I Still Have Faith in You"
Jon Batiste: "Freedom"
Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Given: "Peaches"
Brandi Carlile: "Right on Time"
Doja Cat featuring SZA: "Kiss Me More"
Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"
Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"
Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"
Album of the Year:
Jon Batiste – We Are
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Lil Nas X – Montero
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Taylor Swift – Evermore
Kanye West – Donda
Song of the Year:
Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"
Alicia Keys featuring Brandi Carlile – "A Beautiful Noise"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Drivers License"
Billie Eillish – "Happier Than Ever"
Doja Cat featuring SZA – "Kiss Me More"
Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"
Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – "Peaches"
Brandi Carlile – "Right on Time"
Best New Artist:
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Justin Bieber – "Anyone"
Brandi Carlile – "Right on Time"
Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"
Ariana Grande– "Positions"
Olivia Rodrigo – "Drivers License"
Best Pop Duo or Group Performance:
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – "I Get a Kick Out of You"
Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco– "Lonely"
BTS – "Butter"
Coldplay– "Higher Power"
Doja Cat featuring SZA – "Kiss Me More"
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:
Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale
Norah Jones– 'Til We Meet Again (Live)
Tori Kelly– A Tori Kelly Christmas
Willie Nelson– That's Life
Dolly Parton– A Holly Dolly Christmas
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)
Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
Ariana Grande – Positions
Olivia Rodrigo – Sour
Best Dance/Electronic Recording:
Afrojack and David Guetta – "Hero"
Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo – "Loom"
James Blake – "Before"
Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – "Heartbreak"
Caribou – "You Can Do It"
Rüfüs Du Sol – "Alive"
Tiësto – "The Business"
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:
Black Coffee – Subconsciously
Illenium – Fallen Embers
Major Lazer – Music is the Weapon
Marshmello – Shockwave
Sylvan Esso – Free Love
Ten City – Judgement
Best Rock Performance:
AC/DC – "Shot in the Dark"
Black Pumas – "Know You Better (Live from Capital Studio A)"
Chris Cornell – "Nothing Compares 2 U"
Deftones – "OHMS"
Foo Fighters – "Making a Fire"
Best Rock Song:
Weezer – "All My Favourite Songs"
Kings of Leon – "The Bandit"
Mammoth WVH – "Distance"
Paul McCartney– "Find My Way"
Foo Fighters – "Waiting on a War"
Best Rock Album:
AC/DC – Power Up
Black Pumas – Capital Cuts: Live from Studio A
Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1
Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight
Paul McCartney – McCartney III
Best Alternative Music Album:
Fleet Foxes – Shore
Halsey – If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power
Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee
Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams
St. Vincent – Daddy's Home
Best R&B Performance:
Snoh Aalegra – "Lost You"
Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – "Peaches"
H.E.R. – "Damage"
Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"
Jazmine Sullivan – "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Best Traditional R&B Performance:
Jon Batiste – "I Need You"
BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal – "Bring it On Home to Me"
Leon Bridges featuring Robert Grasper – "Born Again"
H.E.R. – "Fight for You"
Lucky Daye featuring Yebba – "How Much Can a Heart Take"
Best R&B Song:
H.E.R. – "Damage"
SZA – "Good Days"
Giveon – "Heartbreak Anniversary"
Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"
Jazmine Sullivan – "Pick Up Your Feelings"
Best R&B Album:
Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
Jon Batiste – We Are
Leon Bridges – Gold Diggers Sound
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Best Rap Performance:
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – "Family Ties"
Cardi B– "Up"
J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – "M Y . L I F E"
Drake featuring Future and Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"
Megan Thee Stallion – "Thot S***"
Best Melodic Rap Performance:
J. Cole featuring Lil Baby – "p r i d e . i s. t h e . devil"
Doja Cat – "Need to Know"
Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby"
Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign – "Wasyaname"
Kanye West featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby – "Hurricane"
Best Rap Song:
DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas – "Bath Salts"
Saweetie featuring Doja Cat – "Best Friend"
Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – "Family Ties"
Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – "Jail"
J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – "m y . l i f e"
Best Rap Album:
J. Cole – The Off Season
Drake – Certified Lover Boy
Nas – King's Disease II
Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost
Kanye West – Donda
Best Country Solo Performance:
Luke Combs – "Forever After All"
Mickey Guyton – "Remember Her Name"
Jason Isbell – "All I Do is Drive"
Kacey Musgraves – "Camera Roll"
Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave"
Best Country Duo or Group Performance:
Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – "If I Didn't Love You"
Brothers Osborne – "Younger Me"
Dan + Shay – "Glad You Exist"
Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris – "Chasing After You"
Elle King and Miranda Lambert – "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home"
Best Country Song:
Maren Morris – "Better Than We Found It"
Kacey Musgraves – "Camera Roll"
Chris Stapleton – "Cold"
Thomas Rhett – "Country Again"
Walker Hayes – "Fancy Like"
Mickey Guyton – "Remember Her Name"
Best Country Album:
Brothers Osborne – Skeletons
Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name
Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes
Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita
Chris Stapleton – Starting Over
Best Musical Theatre Album:
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella
Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers
Girl From the North Country
Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)
Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots
The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical