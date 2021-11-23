Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X, Drake among 2022 GRAMMYs nominees By Zach Harper

Justin Bieber, Drake and The Weeknd are among the Canadian superstars who've landed 2022 GRAMMY nominations.

Justin picked up eight nods when the nominees were announced on Nov. 23, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year, capping off what's been an incredible comeback following the release of his Justice album earlier this year.

Leading the pack of nominees this year is former The Late Show with Stephen Colbert musical director Jon Batiste, who's not only up for some of the biggest awards of the year for his We Are album, but also received nods for his Soul score.

Breakout sensation Lil Nas Xalso landed five nominations for his recently released Montero album and hits from it.

Meanwhile, Drake is up for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album. And The Weeknd – who was not nominated at all in 2021, which set off a storm of controversy – received three nods for his guest appearances on Kanye West and Doja Cat's albums.

You can watch the 2022 GRAMMYs when they're handed out on Jan 31 in a ceremony live at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

With no further ado, you can see the nominations relevant to HELLO! Canada readers below.

To see the rest, visit the GRAMMYs' official website.

Record of the Year:

ABBA: "I Still Have Faith in You"

Jon Batiste: "Freedom"

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Given: "Peaches"

Brandi Carlile: "Right on Time"

Doja Cat featuring SZA: "Kiss Me More"

Billie Eilish: "Happier Than Ever"

Lil Nas X: "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Olivia Rodrigo: "Drivers License"

Silk Sonic: "Leave the Door Open"

Album of the Year:

Jon Batiste – We Are

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Lil Nas X – Montero

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Taylor Swift – Evermore

Kanye West – Donda

Song of the Year:

Ed Sheeran – "Bad Habits"

Alicia Keys featuring Brandi Carlile – "A Beautiful Noise"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Drivers License"

Billie Eillish – "Happier Than Ever"

Doja Cat featuring SZA – "Kiss Me More"

Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"

Lil Nas X – "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)"

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – "Peaches"

Brandi Carlile – "Right on Time"

Best New Artist:

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Pop Solo Performance:

Justin Bieber – "Anyone"

Brandi Carlile – "Right on Time"

Billie Eilish – "Happier Than Ever"

Ariana Grande– "Positions"

Olivia Rodrigo – "Drivers License"

Best Pop Duo or Group Performance:

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – "I Get a Kick Out of You"

Justin Bieber and Benny Blanco– "Lonely"

BTS – "Butter"

Coldplay– "Higher Power"

Doja Cat featuring SZA – "Kiss Me More"

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album:

Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga – Love for Sale

Norah Jones– 'Til We Meet Again (Live)

Tori Kelly– A Tori Kelly Christmas

Willie Nelson– That's Life

Dolly Parton– A Holly Dolly Christmas

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Justin Bieber – Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe)

Doja Cat – Planet Her (Deluxe)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Ariana Grande – Positions

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best Dance/Electronic Recording:

Afrojack and David Guetta – "Hero"

Ólafur Arnalds featuring Bonobo – "Loom"

James Blake – "Before"

Bonobo and Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs – "Heartbreak"

Caribou – "You Can Do It"

Rüfüs Du Sol – "Alive"

Tiësto – "The Business"

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album:

Black Coffee – Subconsciously

Illenium – Fallen Embers

Major Lazer – Music is the Weapon

Marshmello – Shockwave

Sylvan Esso – Free Love

Ten City – Judgement

Best Rock Performance:

AC/DC – "Shot in the Dark"

Black Pumas – "Know You Better (Live from Capital Studio A)"

Chris Cornell – "Nothing Compares 2 U"

Deftones – "OHMS"

Foo Fighters – "Making a Fire"

Best Rock Song:

Weezer – "All My Favourite Songs"

Kings of Leon – "The Bandit"

Mammoth WVH – "Distance"

Paul McCartney– "Find My Way"

Foo Fighters – "Waiting on a War"

Best Rock Album:

AC/DC – Power Up

Black Pumas – Capital Cuts: Live from Studio A

Chris Cornell – No One Sings Like You Anymore, Vol. 1

Foo Fighters – Medicine at Midnight

Paul McCartney – McCartney III

Best Alternative Music Album:

Fleet Foxes – Shore

Halsey – If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power

Japanese Breakfast – Jubilee

Arlo Parks – Collapsed in Sunbeams

St. Vincent – Daddy's Home

Best R&B Performance:

Snoh Aalegra – "Lost You"

Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon – "Peaches"

H.E.R. – "Damage"

Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"

Jazmine Sullivan – "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Best Traditional R&B Performance:

Jon Batiste – "I Need You"

BJ The Chicago Kid, PJ Morton and Kenyon Dixon featuring Charlie Bereal – "Bring it On Home to Me"

Leon Bridges featuring Robert Grasper – "Born Again"

H.E.R. – "Fight for You"

Lucky Daye featuring Yebba – "How Much Can a Heart Take"

Best R&B Song:

H.E.R. – "Damage"

SZA – "Good Days"

Giveon – "Heartbreak Anniversary"

Silk Sonic – "Leave the Door Open"

Jazmine Sullivan – "Pick Up Your Feelings"

Best R&B Album:

Snoh Aalegra – Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies

Jon Batiste – We Are

Leon Bridges – Gold Diggers Sound

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Best Rap Performance:

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – "Family Ties"

Cardi B– "Up"

J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – "M Y . L I F E"

Drake featuring Future and Young Thug – "Way 2 Sexy"

Megan Thee Stallion – "Thot S***"

Best Melodic Rap Performance:

J. Cole featuring Lil Baby – "p r i d e . i s. t h e . devil"

Doja Cat – "Need to Know"

Lil Nas X featuring Jack Harlow – "Industry Baby"

Tyler, the Creator featuring Youngboy Never Broke Again and Ty Dolla $ign – "Wasyaname"

Kanye West featuring The Weeknd and Lil Baby – "Hurricane"

Best Rap Song:

DMX featuring Jay-Z and Nas – "Bath Salts"

Saweetie featuring Doja Cat – "Best Friend"

Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – "Family Ties"

Kanye West featuring Jay-Z – "Jail"

J. Cole featuring 21 Savage and Morray – "m y . l i f e"

Best Rap Album:

J. Cole – The Off Season

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Nas – King's Disease II

Tyler, The Creator – Call Me If You Get Lost

Kanye West – Donda

Best Country Solo Performance:

Luke Combs – "Forever After All"

Mickey Guyton – "Remember Her Name"

Jason Isbell – "All I Do is Drive"

Kacey Musgraves – "Camera Roll"

Chris Stapleton – "You Should Probably Leave"

Best Country Duo or Group Performance:

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood – "If I Didn't Love You"

Brothers Osborne – "Younger Me"

Dan + Shay – "Glad You Exist"

Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris – "Chasing After You"

Elle King and Miranda Lambert – "Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home"

Best Country Song:

Maren Morris – "Better Than We Found It"

Kacey Musgraves – "Camera Roll"

Chris Stapleton – "Cold"

Thomas Rhett – "Country Again"

Walker Hayes – "Fancy Like"

Mickey Guyton – "Remember Her Name"

Best Country Album:

Brothers Osborne – Skeletons

Mickey Guyton – Remember Her Name

Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall and Jack Ingram – The Marfa Tapes

Sturgill Simpson – The Ballad of Dood & Juanita

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best Musical Theatre Album:

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Burt Bacharach and Steven Sater's Some Lovers

Girl From the North Country

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert (The Sensational 2020 Live Recording)

Stephen Schwartz's Snapshots

The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical