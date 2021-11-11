One simple way to make your wedding cake timeless and fit for a royal By Heather Cichowski

After the gown is chosen, and the reception booked and the guest list finalized, one big decision may remain: the cake! An important part of every wedding day, a dazzling confection can make a lasting impression on loved ones who've gathered for the occasion. So it's easy to see why couples put a lot of thought into finding something that looks – and tastes – divine.

Are you looking for a traditional cake? A one-of-a-kind creation? The secret is to trust your instincts – and your palate.

"Most of the cakes that leave the bakery are all blush or blush and white," says cake artist Sandra Danso-Boadi of Fruitilicious Cakes in Mississauga, Ont., as she reflects on wedding colour trends.

Pale pink (as on a Fruitilicious Cakes creation above) is indeed an elegant choice, whether on its own or paired with classic white. And the colour combination extends to dessert boxes and flavours, too.

"It's timeless," says Sandra. "You can look back on your wedding photos and not regret using dated colours. They are just gorgeous together."

As for the appeal of an all-white cake palette, it endures and isn't likely to go out of style. Many royals, in fact, opt for the classic option, knowing their photos will be referenced for years to come.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan, for instance, had their lemon elderflower gâteau covered in a pale, delicious buttercream.

