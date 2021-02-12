Erdem, one of Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan's favourite designers, launches ready-to-wear bridal collection By Heather Cichowski

The coronavirus pandemic and lockdown restrictions have completely changed so many aspects of our lives, including weddings. Couples debating whether they should tie the knot and the bridal industry have had to come to terms with new options put in place because of COVID-19 from micro weddings, virtual ceremonies, elopements and more. With that, there has been a shift in what brides are wearing to get hitched.

Erdem, one of Duchess Kate and Duchess Meghan's favourite brands, has launched a ready-to-wear bridal range entitled "The White Collection." The dreamy line maintains the Canadian-born fashion designer's romantic aesthetic and traditional elements while also providing a variety of options to those looking to get married.

The collection will be available year round on Erdem.com as well as in the brand's London flagship store from February 2021. The romantic range features six ready-to-wear styles that range in price from US$1,395 to US$9,075. There are also accessories, including earrings, a veil and hair accessories, and they range from US$130 to US$440.

The dresses are crafted in traditional bridal hues of white and ivory and incorporate fabrics such as cotton Broderie Anglaise, Chantilly lace, organza and silk. Floral embroidery, ruffles, crystal embellishment and ribbon detailing add to the romantic mood of the wedding dresses.

"The White Collection was created in response to a need for something a little alternative to a wedding dress in the traditional sense," Creative Director Erdem Moralıoğlu said in a statement.

"I was really interested in creating a bridal collection that has a modern and new feel," he continued. "I started by looking at my archive, for me it was about creating shapes that were light and special, using Swiss embroidery mixed in with crystal embellishment, it was important to me that the collection had a very human hand."

Erdem has previously created bespoke bridal pieces for private clients. He has also been rumoured to be the designer for a number of royal weddings, although he never ended up creating the final dresses. Some modern brides have worn the brand's runway creations to tie the knot.

Royal wedding guests have donned the Canadian-born designer. Carey Mulligan wore his creations to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 nuptials, and Princess Eugenie selected a short dress from Erdem for her official engagement portraits with Jack Brooksbank. Meghan also wore the designer to a 2017 wedding when she and Harry were still dating.