Emerging new designers to keep an eye on after New York Fashion Week By Kenisha Alexander

Some of life's biggest moments continue to be forced online as the COVID-19 pandemic rages on, from weddings (see Elaine Welteroth's Brooklyn stoop nuptials) and graduations, to even some of entertainment's most glamorous events such as the 2020 Emmy Awards. The prestige and allure that comes with New York Fashion Week is no exception.

In 2021, the week of festivities, which is normally sprawled across the vibrant city, was held mostly online, with big names like RODARTE and Badgley Mischka revealing their 2021 Fall/Winter Collections to audiences from the comfort of their living rooms.

While it offered a drastically different viewing experience for those who are normally privy to the shows, it also broadened the audience in a new way, and gave fashion lovers worldwide front row access – a small silver lining.

Most notably, though, it gave emerging designers a platform to shine brighter than they ever have, along with the freedom to display creativity that may not be possible with a runway and small budget. That's why we've decided to round up some of the best new emerging talent from New York Fashion Week, so you can keep an eye for them all year long.

Sincerely Ria

This may be her debut at New York Fashion Week, but she’s definitely no stranger to the runway. Mariama Diallo has walked the runway for names like Marc Jacobs Beauty, Savage x Fenty and Diane Von Furstenberg. And after last week, she's hit the NYFW scene as a designer with her "Oshun" collection.

Keiser Clark

The Los Angeles-based menswear line helmed by Marc Keiser and Andrew Clark introduced the world to their Fall/Winter collection via an orange and red tinged video with an unmistakable emphasis on redefined classic outerwear. Colour-blocked vests accessorized with cowboy boots, and more traditional fashion staples like a hoodie paired with a perfectly constructed trench coat make for a collection that feels familiar yet somehow incredibly brand new.

TomBogo

He's been designing for quite a while, but Tommy Bogo of TOMBOGO has recently blossomed into a more recognizable name in the fashion industry.

With crisp designs and the support of A-list fans such as Kehlani, Khalid and J Balvin, to name a few, TOMBOGO has transformed into a line where versatility and style take centre stage. Originally from Oakland, Calif., Tommy cites Bay Area hip-hop and his world travels as some of his biggest creative influences, which have proven to serve him well with the release of his 2021 Fall/Winter collection.

It's a mix of his usual high street wear, outerwear, accessories and classic graphic tee/cargo combos, and definitely helped solidify what we all know to be true: TOMBOGO is here to stay.

Aknvas

Christian Juul Nielsen, creator and principal designer at Aknvas, continues to make a splash in the fashion world, with his latest Fall 2021 collection presented at NYFW. It has a colour palette ranging from soft baby pinks to a deep maroon that is remarkably and effortlessly at times paired, along with exaggerated silhouettes. There are few that do Scandinavian style quite like Aknvas.

Studio Amelia

After a phenomenal debut year in 2019, the accessories line created by Emily Amelia Inglis, (which can best be described as a minimalist's dream) is re-introducing itself with a full fledged ready-to-wear womenswear collection.

It includes billow sleeved dresses, structured trenches and a three-piece suit designed for the modern corporate woman. They're all constructed in varying neutral colours. Even if you don't work in settings where dressing up for the job is necessary, this collection will leave you wishing you did.

Private Policy

Designers Haoran Li and Siying Qu tend to pull from current socio-political events and affairs when designing their collections. Previous styles have included their interpretation of pharmaceutical monopolies and mental health issues in America, and self-love and acceptance while living in quarantine.

This year, the brand seems to tackle social media and the way it has affected the way we consume fashion. Their entire collection was presented through the lens of social media platform TikTok and featured models recreating some of the app's most viral videos. The styles were a satisfying mix of edgy streetwear essentials, oversized military themed jackets and bottoms and a recurring presence of leather.

Victor Li

The line is self-titled, and Victor recently told Surface Magazine it is inspired by his closet.

The designer, who is originally from China and has a studio in New York, uses the influence of the two of the world's biggest fashion locations to dictate his line's direction. His 2021 Fall/Winter collection definitely incorporates much of the industry's favoured streetwear elements, but has a more elevated twist.

Maisie Wilen

After being hand-selected by Kanye West to receive his fashion incubator grant, Maisie Schloss's line, Maisie Wilen, has understandably grown at record pace. Now she's released her Fall 2021 collection, and used of the more traditional methods. She did it via a virtual runway that had models walking down what appeared to be a liquified catwalk.

In an interview with Vogue, the designer acknowledged she has been known for creating fun party looks, but created this collection with both quarantine and post-quarantine life in mind. It features modern and unique prints, paired with bold colours that let the collection stand out among the rest. While many of her designs look comfortable enough to wear during a night in, we can't wait for a chance to wear them for an audience.