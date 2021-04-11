2021 BAFTAs: See the complete winners list By Zach Harper

Chloé Zhao's critically-acclaimed Nomadland dominated this year's BAFTAs, picking up four awards during the April 11 ceremony.

Emerald Fennell, known for playing Camilla Parker Bowles on The Crown, was honoured with two awards for her smashing film, Promising Young Woman. She took home the Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding British Film awards for the flick.

The Father also won two awards, including Best Leading Actor for Anthony Hopkins and Best Adapted Screenplay.

The BAFTAs were more scaled down than usual this year due to COVID-19, but also due to the death of Prince Philip. Prince William was due to appear via video link during the awards, but cancelled due to the Royal Family's eight-day period of mourning. A very sweet moment came when Best Supporting Actress winner Yuh-Jung Youn expressed her condolences for the Duke of Edinburgh's death as she accepted the award for Minari.

Here are this year's BAFTAs winners:

Best Film: Nomadland

Best Leading Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Leading Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer: Remi Weeks, His House

EE Rising Star: Bukky Bakray

Outstanding British Film: Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox and Josey McNamara)

Best Original Score: Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste and Trent Reznor, Soul

Best Documentary: My Octopus Teacher

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay: Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Cinematography: Joshua James Richards, Nomadland

Best Film Not in the English Language: Another Round

Best Editing: Mikkel E.G. Nielsen, Sound of Metal

Best Adapted Screenplay: Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton, The Father

Best Animated Film: Soul