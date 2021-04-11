2021 BAFTAs: All the gorgeous looks you need to see from the show

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>The two-day 2021 <a href=/tags/0/baftas><strong>BAFTAs</strong></a> ended on April 11 with the modified red carpet event and distribution of the biggest EE British Academy Film Awards. <p>There were still <a href=/tags/0/covid-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> restrictions in effect at the London event, but it didn't dampen the style. <p>Some celebrity presenters dressed up in their finest for the socially-distanced red carpet at the award's typical venue, the Royal Albert Hall, while others celebrated the awards in high style at home. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the best looks from the 2021 BAFTAs.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images, Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images, Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/leslie-odom-jr><strong>Leslie Odom, Jr.</strong></a> posed in not one, but two colourful <a href=/tags/0/versace><strong>Versace</strong></a> outfits for the 2021 BAFTAs! <p>Photo: &copy; Austin Hargrave/Austin Hargrave via Getty Images
The nominee switched up his suit for a red coat, blue suit and patterned turtleneck for his second portrait from Los Angeles. <p>Photo: &copy; Austin Hargrave/Austin Hargrave via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/emerald-fennell><strong>Emerald Fennell</strong></a>, the winner of Best Original Screenplay and Outstanding British Film for <em>Promising Young Woman</em>, sported an ethereal white look from <a href=/tags/0/roland-mouret><strong>Roland Mouret</strong></a> in London. <p>Photo: &copy; Zoe McConnell/via Getty Images
<strong>Wunmi Mosaku</strong>, who is nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for <em>His House</em>, was breathtaking in blue from L.A. <P>Photo: &copy; Ashley Randall Photography/via Getty Images
Presenter <a href=/tags/0/anna-kendrick><strong>Anna Kendrick</strong></a> showed off the gorgeous pleated skirt of her multicoloured gown while attending virtually from Los Angeles. <p>Photo: &copy; Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Best Actress in a Supporting Role nominee <strong>Niamh Algar</strong> for <em>Calm With Horses</em> wowed in a frilled orange gown as she posed in Cape Town. <p>Photo: &copy; Michelly Rall/Getty Images for ABA
<a href=/tags/0/hugh-grant><strong>Hugh Grant</strong></a> and wife <strong>Anna Eberstein</strong> matched in formal black ensembles at the EE BAFTA Film Awards. <P>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Presenter <a href=/tags/0/chiwetel-eijofor><strong>Chiwetel Eijofor</strong></a> cut a sharp figure in a black velvet tuxedo. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/tom-hiddleston><strong>Tom Hiddleston</strong></a> looked very suave in his <a href=/tags/0/ralph-lauren><strong>Ralph Lauren</strong></a> tux. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
<strong>Gugu Mbatha-Raw</strong> looked sensational in a sparkling silver dress as she stepped out to the 2021 BAFTAs. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
<strong>Sophie Cookson</strong> posed in a black maxi gown with twinkling fringed shoulders from <a href=/tags/0/giorgio-armani><strong>Giorgio Armani</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/David-Oyelowo><strong>David Oyelowo</strong></a> looked sharp in a deep navy suit. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/james-mcavoy><strong>James McAvoy</strong></a> kept it classic in a slim black suit and white shirt, but he brought his sunglasses with him. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/jonathan-pryce><strong>Jonathan Pryce</strong></a>, who will be playing <a href=/tags/0/prince-philip><strong>Prince Philip</strong></a> on <a href=/tags/0/the-crown><strong><em>The Crown</em></strong></a>, made an appearance on the red carpet. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
EE host <strong>Clara Amfo</strong> brimmed with elegance in a black suit. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Director and writer <strong>Ben Sharrock</strong>, who is nominated for Outstanding Debut by a British writer, director or producer for <em>Limbo</em>, posed proudly in his kilt with the sights of Edinburgh in the background. <p>Photo: &copy; Roberto Ricciuti/Getty Images for ABA
The look of love! <a href=/tags/0/priyanka-chopra><strong>Priyanka Chopra</strong></a> and <a href=/tags/0/nick-jonas><strong>Nick Jonas</strong></a> were equal parts sweet and stylish on the BAFTAs red carpet. <p>She wore <strong>Pertegaz</strong> and he was in <a href=/tags/0/giorgio-armani><strong>Giorgio Armani</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Former <em>Game of Thrones</em> star <strong>Pedro Pascale</strong> layered up in a long black coat and black boots with a white button-down. <p>Photo: &copy; Jeff Spicer/Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/bridgerton><strong><em>Bridgerton</em></strong></a> star <strong>Phoebe Dynevor</strong> was simply chic in a custom one-shouldered black gown by <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a>. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
Singer/songwriter <strong>Celeste Epiphany Waite</strong> made a beautiful entrance in a pleated teal gown with long gloved sleeves. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
<strong>Richard E. Grant</strong> opted for a timeless three-piece suit. <p>Photo: &copy Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
<a href=/tags/0/cynthia-erivo><strong>Cynthia Erivo</strong></a> glittered in a spellbinding mini dress from <a href=/tags/0/louis-vuitton><strong>Louis Vuitton</strong></a> as well as white gold and diamond Louis Vuitton High Jewelry. <p>Photo: &copy; Ian West/PA Images via Getty Images
