2021 Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards honours the country's best in style and design By Zach Harper

Legendary model Maye Musk was honoured with a special award at the 2021 Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards on May 19, the industry's annual event recognizing the best in the style and design world over the last year.

Hosted by actress Amanda Brugel, the ceremony was a welcome event, since it was postponed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regina-born Maye won the Outstanding Achievement Award for her contributions to fashion throughout her life. The 73-year-old, who moved to South Africa as a child and back to Canada in her 40s to complete a second degree while modelling as a single mom, is known for her work with countess brands, including Revlon, CoverGirl, Target and many more.

The virtual ceremony featured appearances from Sophie Grégoire Trudeau and singer Charlotte Cardin, among others.

Greta Constantine, who has styled the likes of Viola Davis and Priyanka Chopra, was named Womenswear Designer of the Year, while Paradis took the Menswear Designer of the Year prize.

Grace Lee, the lead makeup artist for Maybelline NY, was named Makeup Artist of the Year, while Anishinaabe designer Lesley Hampton won the Fashion Impact Award for her social and philanthropic work. Arc'teryx was named Outwear Brand of the Year.

With no further ado, here are the winners of the 2021 Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards:

Accessory Designer of the Year: Mejuri

The Fresh Face of the Year: Shayna McNeil

The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, Accessories: Fumile

The Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, Fashion Design: Victoria Hayes

Outstanding Achievement Award: Maye Musk

Makeup Artist of the Year: Grace Lee

Hair Artist of the Year: Steven Turpin

The Hudson's Bay Stylist of the Year Award: Corey Ng

Model of the Year: Mae Lepres

The Vanguard Award: Oliver El-Khatib, OVO

Image Maker of the Year: Greg Swales

Outerwear Brand of the Year: Arc'teryx

The Fashion Impact Award: Lesley Hampton

The International Canadian Designer Award: Tanya Taylor

The Simons Fashion Design Student Award: Pierre-Olivier Allard

The Joe Fresh Fashion Innovation Award: Sheertex

The Tricon Sustainability Award: Kent

The Digital Fashion Creator of the Year Award: Donte Colley

Menswear Designer of the Year: Paradis

Womenswear Designer of the Year: Greta Constantine