Emma Corrin, Lila Moss and Georgia Palmer star in the Miu Miu x Levi's Upcycled denim collection campaign By Ivy Tang

Following the success of the first iteration for Upcycled by Miu Miu at the end of last year, the Italian label continues to address sustainability. This time, it has teamed up with Levi’s to create a capsule collection featuring reworked vintage men’s 501 jeans and Trucker Jackets from the 80s and 90s for the youthful, free-spirited Miu Miu women.

A celebration of masculinity and femininity, the iconic American workwear classics were elevated with Miu Miu's signature crystals, pearls and embroideries, creating one-of-a-kind pieces that can be loved, refreshed and renewed for years to come.

The brand tapped Golden Globe winner Emma Corrin, models Lila Moss and Georgia Palmer for the campaign. They each donned pieces from the collection that are customized and personalized by Miu Miu.

Emma, best known for her portrayal of Princess Diana in The Crown, wore a puffed sleeve denim jacket and medium-wash jeans adorned with hand-embellished crystals. Lila, the daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, put on a matching set with floral embellishments. Georgia, model and founder of Sibling Studios, posed in an oversized Trucker Jacket and 501s with Art Deco-inspired intarsia leather patches.

Upcycled by Miu Miu in collaboration with Levi’s is available online at miumiu.com, 18 select Miu Miu stores worldwide and Dover Street Market Los Angeles.