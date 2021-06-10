Pride collections that are giving back to LGBTQ+ organizations this year

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>Happy <a href=/tags/0/pride><strong>Pride Month</strong></a>! Every June, the <a href=/tags/0/lgbtq><strong>LGBTQ</strong></a> community holds a celebration of love, inclusion and diversity by remembering those who fought for their rights – and those who continue to do so. <p>The message of Pride is something that resonates every day of the year, whether it is officially Pride Month or not. <p>In the spirit of Pride, we've rounded up some of the best fashion and beauty products that are supporting various LGBTQ+ organizations. There's something in here for everyone, from stickers and badges to beauty products and the latest styles. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see Pride products that help support LGBTQ+ communities.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Smash + Tess, Lush, EQ3
<strong>NYX Cosmetics</strong> Metal Play Pigment Palette, $18, <a href="https://www.nyxcosmetics.ca/en/-metal-play-pigment-palette/NYX_957.html" target="_blank">NYX Cosmetics</strong></a> <p>NYX has a continuous commitment to the LGBTQ community and the brand's 2021 Pride collection and campaign is a celebration of Underground Ballroom Culture of the 80s and 90s. <p>Additionally, the first $25,000 of profits from the collection will be donated to It Gets Better Canada to help create safe spaces.
<strong>Michael Michael Kors</strong> PRIDE Rainbow Badge Organic Cotton T-Shirt – Gender Neutral, $88, <a href="https://www.michaelkors.ca/pride-rainbow-badge-organic-cotton-t-shirt-gender-neutral/_/R-CA_MU1503B97J?color=0035" target="_blank">Michael Kors</strong></a> <p><a href=/tags/0/michael-kors><strong>Michael Kors</strong></a> has teamed up with OutRight Action International for Pride Month. <P>One hundred per cent of the profits of this tee, which is available in white and grey, will be donated to the cause from June 1 to June 30, 2021.
<strong>Marco Dal Maso</strong> Acies Special Edition Recycled Silver Pride Ring, $380, <a href="https://www.holtrenfrew.com/en/Products/Mens/Mens-Accessories/Jewellery/Rings/MARCO-DAL-MASO-Acies-Special-Edition-Recycled-Silver-Pride-Ring/p/20209992001" target="_blank">Holt Renfrew</strong></a> <p>This bold ring is crafted in Italy out of pure recycled silver that has been individually hand-painted by local artisans using coloured enamel in the rainbow design of the Pride flag. <p>Buying the ring will help support The ArQuives's mission to preserve history because 10 per cent of the purchase price of the piece will be donated to the nonprofit organization.
<strong>EQ3</strong> Pride Tote Bags, $12, <a href="https://events.eq3.com/pride/" target="_blank">EQ3</strong></a> <p>EQ3 is selling these graphic tote bags in its showrooms while quantities last. <p>The black-and-white totes were created in partnership between EQ3 designer <strong>Elis Wautier</strong> and Apple art director <strong>Isabel Castillo</strong>. <p>What's more, 100 per cent of the proceeds from the totes will go to local LGBTQ+ organizations. Additionally, EQ3 donated to Queer Design Club as part of this collaboration.
<strong>EyeBuyDirect</strong> Positivity Cat Eye Rainbow Eyeglasses, $41, <a href="https://ca.eyebuydirect.com/eyeglasses/frames/positivity-rainbow-l-23270" target="_blank">EyeBuyDirect</strong></a> <p>The online glasses retailer partnered with <strong>Lele Pons</strong> on a collection of striking rainbow frames for Pride. <p>It's an even better time to shop now because between May 13 and June 30, all sales made from this Pride collection will be donated to The Trevor Project, with a minimum donation of $25,000 and up to a maximum donation of $50,000.
<strong>Smash + Tess</strong> The S+T Pride Patch Bundle, $40, <a href="https://smashtess.ca/collections/the-romp-with-pride-collection/products/the-s-t-pride-patch-bundle" target="_blank">Smash + Tess</strong></a> <p><strong>Smash + Tess</strong> teamed up with members of the LGBTQQIA+ community to create these Pride patches. They are sold individually or in this package of three and 100 per cent of proceeds from every patch sold will support the Rainbow Railroad, which helps LGBTQQIA+ people fleeing persecution abroad get to Canada.
<strong>Hunter</strong> Women's Original Tall Gloss Rain Boots: Military Red, $180, <a href="https://www.hunterboots.com/ca/en_ca/womens-rain-boots/womens-original-tall-gloss-rain-boots/red/77" target="_blank">Hunter</strong></a> <p><a href=/tags/0/hunter><strong>Hunter</strong></a> is doing something very special for Pride 2021. <p>As proud supporters of the LGBTIQ+ community, the brand will be donating $5 for every single product sold on the Hunter Canada website from June 25 to June 27. <p>All donations will support OutRight Action International’s COVID-19 Global LGBTIQ+ Emergency Fund as part of Hunter's annual #PrideWithAPurpose campaign. <p>These glossy red boots are just one of many sharp options to shop online.
<strong>Club Monaco</strong> Crest Pride Tee, $59.50, <a href="https://www.clubmonaco.ca/en/men-clothing-tees/crest-pride-tee/603072.html?dwvar603072_colorname=White&webcat=search#q=pride&lang=en_CA&start=1" target="_blank">Club Monaco</strong></a> <p><a href=/tags/0/club-monaco><strong>Club Monaco</strong></a> launched a striking rainbow limited-edition Pride tee. <P>The T-shirt is a partnership with the Stonewall Community Foundation and 50 per cent of the purchase price from the sale of it will be donated to the organization.
<strong>BURST X Christian Siriano</strong> Refillable Floss Set, $28, <a href="https://www.burstoralcare.com/product/floss#" target="_blank">BURST</strong></a> <p>The oral care brand has teamed up with fashion designer <a href=/tags/0/christian-siriano><strong>Christian Siriano</strong></a> on this stylish and eco-friendly refillable floss set. <p>Through the collaboration, which also includes a face mask, BURST will be donating $25,000 to The Trevor Project.
<strong>Lush</strong> Charity Pot, $7.95, <a href="https://www.lush.ca/en/body/body-lotions/charity-pot/9999905236.html" target="_blank">Lush</strong></a> <p><a href=/tags/0/Lush><strong>Lush</strong></a> supports various important causes through its Charity Pot initiative. <p>For Pride Month 2021, the brand is helping customers support the LGBTQ2+ community through the purchase of its Charity Pot Body Lotion, which will benefit one of the following: API Equality-LA, Mississippi Safe Schools and Solutions Not Punishment Collaborative (SNaPCo). <p>For each purchase, 100 per cent of the sales price minus taxes will go to the organization the buyer selects.
<strong>J.Crew</strong> "Love First" Unisex Graphic T-Shirt, $58, <a href="https://www.jcrew.com/ca/p/AZ616?intcmp=pride_ft_p1&color_name=white" target="_blank">J.Crew</strong></a> <p>This gorgeous rainbow T-shirt is available in sizes XS to XXL. <p>In honour or Pride, J.Crew is donating 50 per cent of the price of this tee, as well as the and kids' "Love First" T-shirt, to PFLAG.
© 2001-2021, HELLO! - All rights reserved