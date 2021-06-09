9 Celeb-Inspired Ways to Wear Leggings

If we've learned anything over the last year, it's that leggings are the new jeans.

Case in point: the bevy of celebrities wearing them in their everyday. From date night to grocery shopping and everything in between, stars like Kate Hudson and Gabrielle Union are proving sporting this stretchy wardrobe staple can work both dressed up, or dressed down.

Say bye to your jean drawer and consider leggings your new comfy update, with nine celebrity-approved ways to wear leggings.

Miranda Kerr

The supermodel's leather-look leggings are a chic alternative to skinny jeans. Throw on your favourite oversized cardigan, a chic pair of ankle booties and you’re more than set for date night.

Alicia Keys

If you're looking to make a statement, Alicia Keys' neon set is a great jumping-off point. For an instant fashion moment, the GRAMMY winner balances her bright look with an oversized denim shirt, some layered chains and cool-girl shades. Perfect for a night out, this outfit will help you stand out from the crowd.

Kerry Washington

Yogi Kerry Washington rocks some super stylish leggings while taking to the mat to get some zen on. And while lace-up style leggings might seem impossible to wear, paired with a simple tee, and a couple gold accessories, this look easily transitions from the yoga class to a trip to the grocery store without breaking a sweat.

Hilary Duff

We love a statement legging, and this leopard-print version donned by Hilary Duff fits the bill. Styled with a fun graphic tee, the look exudes laidback weekend vibes.

Ashley Graham

Talk about making a case for wearing heels with leggings! Model Ashley Graham proves leggings can be entirely evening-appropriate by pairing the look with a flashy, luxe bag, her signature tousled locks and some serious attitude.

Jennifer Lopez

As the ultimate queen of all things fitness, J.Lo knows a thing or two about styling leggings. The A-lister is constantly seen wearing the athleisure staple, and this matching set in a vibrant shade of red is a nice change of pace for spring. Just add a cropped hoodie and this look can go from a sporty workout to a meet-up with friends in a flash.

Gabrielle Union

For a super sleek look, elevate your basic black leggings just like the Bring It On alum by styling with similar jet black garments—and voila, you've got a stylish monochromatic upgrade.

Kate Hudson

The actress keeps it cute and casual in a super cozy pair of ribbed leggings for added comfort and texture. To complete the ensemble, the star topped it off with a matching pair of sneakers, bold earrings and a dreamy half zip-up sweater. (It's the second image in the carousel below!)

Gwyneth Paltrow

Spotted practicing a little yoga on the beach, the Oscar winner looks chill as can be in her muted, steel grey leggings. For subtle colour-blocking, Goop's CEO matches her scenic backdrop with a fitted tank in ocean-hues for a polished everyday look.