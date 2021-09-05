Aldo launches its second #StepIntoLove campaign and global Instagram contest By Julia McEwen

Canadian-founded international shoe brand, Aldo, which is a favourite among influential style stars such as Duchess Kate, Diane Kruger and Bella Hadid, is gearing up for the fall season with a fresh new campaign – and a contest we all can feel good about.

Last fall, the affordable footwear brand launched its first-ever TikTok campaign and contest, which was called Step Into Love. It used the viral video-based platform to promote fall fashions among the Generation Z audiences, asking users to use the "Step Into Love" hashtag to create dance videos for a chance to $5,000. The contest was such a success they've decided to bring it back this year but with a few updates, including moving it to Instagram.

On Wednesday, the Step Into Love fall 2021 launch party happened in New York City at the top of the posh Public Hotel with a guest list that included #AldoCrew influencers, creators and media folks. To set the mood, and get people moving, multi-hyphenate entertainer, DJ, rapper, and producer, D-Nice spun a 90-minute set that was then live-streamed to his 2.7 million Instagram followers.

So what’s new about this version of the #StepIntoLove contest? For starters, if you have two left feet, you’re in luck because nailing a choreographed dance routine is not part of the brief.

"The second iteration of Step Into Love is all about focusing on bold self-confidence and the optimism of the future. Individuals can express themselves in so many different ways and we want to see that," said Amanda Amar, Director of Communications at Aldo Group.

Amanda explained this can mean anything from showing a Reel or Story of yourself checking an item off your bucket list, achieving a goal or small a small step to becoming a better version of yourself.

For your chance to win $5,000, you'll need to include the song "Purple Hat by Sofi Tukker" in your video, tag @Aldo_Shoes and include the hashtags #stepintolove and #stepintonext. The international contest runs from Sept. 2 to 16.

In terms of the hottest trends for footwear come fall, Amanda said people are ready to slide out of their slippers and step into something a little more fashionable.

"We do a ton of consumer insights, and trend research as we plan our collection and we're really seeing a shopping moment happening for fashion-forward styles with a return to heels, interesting architectural details, along with an appetite for bright colours," she shared.

She noted Canadian consumers usually go for neutral and black tones but there’s been a recent spike in sales for unexpected hues, including neon kicks.

One of the most in-demand styles of the season is going to be chunky lug sole boots, which serve as a perfect transition from slippers to heels. Amanda predicts the style called "Major" from Aldo's most recent collection is going to be a big seller.

"They can be styled in so many different ways. Versatility is a big thing we're hearing from consumers."

In terms of jewelry trends, she noted nostalgia reigns supreme with oversized gold chains that harken back to the ‘90s as well as the Y2K esthetic coming in hot with butterfly clips and chunky resin rings.