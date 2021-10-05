Here's how to get Duchess Kate's gold dress from the 'No Time to Die' premiere – and other James Bond-inspired looks By Zach Harper

Duchess Kate looked stunningly beautiful when she stepped out to the premiere of No Time to Die last week, wearing a gorgeous gold dress by Jenny Packham.

The caped gown with a plunging neckline was embellished with sequins and crystals and made the Duchess of Cambridge look absolutely exquisite. Inspired by Shirley Eaton's role in 1964's Goldfinger, a very similar dress with slightly different shoulders and a deeper neckline is available at Neiman Marcus, Net-a-Porter and more stores for US$5,488.

If you're interested in other dresses inspired by those worn by the women of the James Bond franchise, Jenny Packham also has an entire 007 collection. That makes sense, since she's designed gowns for Bond films including Die Another Day and Casino Royale.

The capsule collection has been released to mark James Bond Day, which is being celebrated around the world on Oct. 5, along with the iconic film series turning 60 years old.

Produced by Jenny Packham in cooperation with Eon Productions, the line also includes recreations of looks Jenny designed for the aforementioned two films. It also features spins on gowns from The World is Not Enough, The Spy Who Loved Me, Dr. No and more.

They're all available at Neiman Marcus at various prices, starting at US$3,528 for the gown inspired by Caterina Murino's look in Casino Royale. The gorgeous A-line dress has a lace-up back closure, a side slit hem and cowl neckline.

The steel one-shoulder dress inspired by Rosamund Pike's gown from Die Another Day features a crystal beaded fringe and is embellished with sequins and is available at Neiman Marcus for US$3,920.

You can see the entire collection on Jenny Packham's website.

The designer is one of Kate's top choices for glamorous events such as premieres, banquets and royal tours abroad. Royal watchers will remember she donned a glittering green Jenny Packham gown while she and Prince William were in Pakistan in 2019. It was one of the Duchess of Cambridge's most memorable looks since her 2011 wedding, and since she's a style icon, that's saying something!