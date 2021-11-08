The stars' best looks from the 2021 LACMA Art + Film gala

The stars came out in full force on Nov. 6 for the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA)'s annual Art + Film gala! <p>This year's event honoured artists <strong>Amy Sherald</strong> and <strong>Kehinde Wiley</strong>, known for painting the 2017 portrait of former U.S. President <strong><A href=/tags/0/barack-obama>Barack Obama</a></strong>. Their friends <strong><a href=/tags/0/tracee-ellis-ross>Tracee Ellis Ross</a></strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/ava-duvernay>Ava DuVernay</a></strong> recognized their achievements with special speeches. Filmmaker <Strong>Steven Spielberg</strong> was also honoured at the event, and feted in remarks by <strong>Guillermo Del Toro</strong> and <strong><a href=/tags/0/leonardo-dicaprio>Leonardo DiCaprio</a></strong>. <p>The event, which was presented by <Strong><a href=/tags/0/gucci>Gucci</a></strong>, saw plenty of stars looking their most glamorous on the red carpet. Many rocked Gucci outfits themselves, while others opted for different designers. As is always the case at the LACMA gala, everyone looked absolutely stunning and glad to be at yet another in-person event given the year we've all had. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see the best looks from the 2021 LACMA Art + Film gala!</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/Dakota-johnson>Dakota Johnson</a></strong> looked spectacular in a semi-transparent silver crop top, which she wore with pink Gucci pants. She paired the whole look with matching silver open-toed heels. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/lil-nas-x>Lil Nas X</a></strong> looked so stylish and colourful in a yellow <strong><a href=/tags/0/gucci>Gucci</a></strong> suit, which he paired with a pink shirt and feathers. The hitmaker accessorized with silver jewels. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/hailey-bieber>Hailey Bieber</a></strong> looked elegant in a white <strong>Saint Laurent</strong> column gown that featured a V neck and padded shoulders. She paired it with black open-toed heels and accessorized with gold earrings and bangles. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/salma-hayek>Salma Hayek</a></strong> looked every bit the goddess she is in a Gucci strapless sequinned gown that had an ombre design, taking it from black to burgundy. She accessorized with a massive diamond necklace and carried a purple clutch. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
Also in Gucci, <strong><a href=/tags/0/billie-eilish>Billie Eilish</a></strong> chose a relatively daring look for herself as she stepped out in a mesh top, black lace maxi skirt and faux-fur shag coat. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/elle-fanning>Elle Fanning</a></strong> looked absolutely incredible in a cutout sheer black Gucci gown a thigh-high slit and train. She added black floral accessories in her hair, and also wore a red sequinned flower pin. She finished the look with diamond rings and black pumps.
<strong><a href=/tags/0/eva-longoria>Eva Longoria</a></strong> absolutely sparkled in a <strong><a href=/tags/0/vivienne-westwood>Vivienne Westwood</a></strong> one-shoulder gown, which had a gorgeous train. She accessorized with diamond earrings and rings, and also wore some silver and black enamel rings, too. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/paris-hilton>Paris Hilton</a></strong> and fiancé <strong>Carter Reum</strong> looked very in love as they stepped out to the gala. She looked spectacular in a custom <strong>Pamella Roland</strong> gown embellished with diamonds. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<strong><a href=/tags/0/benedict-cumberbatch>Benedict Cumberbatch</a></strong> and his wife, theatre and opera director <strong>Sophie Hunter</strong>, looked very striking together. He opted for a white jacket and black pants with black bowtie, while she wore a red dress with pleated detailing. <p>Photo: &copy; Taylor Hill/WireImage
<strong><a href=/tags/0/jodie-turner-smith>Jodie Turner-Smith</a></strong> was also wearing Gucci, and opted for a stunning pink sequinned gown, which she paired with matching feather armbands. The <i>Anne Boleyn</i> star accessorized with a purple clutch and diamond necklace. <p>Photo: &copy; Getty Images
<strong>Phoebe Bridgers</strong> and <I>Normal People</I> star <Strong>Paul Mescal</strong> hit the red carpet together. The two have been the subject of dating rumours for nearly two years, and it looks like they confirmed it with this appearance. <p>Phoebe chose a <strong><a href=/tags/0/gucci>Gucci</strong> red plaid skirt and lace blouse for the event, while her rumoured beau looked slick in a tuxedo. <p>Photo: &copy; Taylor Hill/WireImage