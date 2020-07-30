The 2020 Emmy Awards will be held virtually: report By Heather Cichowski

The 2020 Emmy Awards are going to be a digital event, according to reports.

It was previously announced that the event would be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel on Sept. 20, but it wasn't revealed what form the telecast would take due to the coronavirus. Many suspected it would be a virtual event because of COVID-19. Following the nominations for the Emmy Awards earlier this week, reports indicate the Emmys will indeed be an online event.

According to Variety, Emmy Executive producers "sent a letter to key acting nominees informing them that this year’s ceremony will be virtual, and asking them to prepare to participate from home, or wherever they want to be."

The Television Academy, which manages the awards, has yet to confirm the format, according to People.

The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles has hosted the Emmys since 2008. The venue has also been the location for other awards shows.

No matter the format the Emmys will take, it will be a memorable night. Schitt's Creek is up for a total of 15 awards, including three in major categories! Zendaya also earned her first Emmy nomination for Euphoria, and Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh both received leading actress nominations for Killing Eve. The Crown and Olivia Colman are also up for major prizes this year. Newcomer Paul Mescal received a surprise nod for his work on Normal People.



There is still hope for a Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston Emmys reunion of sorts. She received a nod in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category for her work on The Morning Show. The actor is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series category for his brief-but-memorable turn as Dr. Anthony Fauci on Saturday Night Live.

The coronavirus has brought so many changes to Hollywood, including to awards season. The Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards were also an entirely digital event when they took place in May. Other awards shows have made changes in light of COVID-19, too. The 2021 Oscars and BAFTAs have been pushed back due to the pandemic.

