2021 Oscars ceremony will be held in 'multiple locations,' Academy says By Zach Harper

COVID-19 has complicated everything in our lives, and that includes major events on the entertainment calendar such as awards season. The 2021 Oscars will take a much different form this year than it ever has, as the Academy has just announced it will be held "in multiple locations" on April 25.

A host still needs to be revealed for the event – though it's possible the ceremony, which was initially postponed from Feb. 28 due to the coronavirus pandemic, could go hostless again. The Dolby Theatre, where it is usually held every year, will be one of several spots that will do the honours during Hollywood's biggest night. The venue typically seats 3,400 people, and that kind of crowd is obviously not possible during the pandemic.

"In this unique year that has asked so much of so many, the Academy is determined to present an Oscars like none other, while prioritizing the public health and safety of all those who will participate," a spokesperson said in a statement.

"To create the in-person show our global audience wants to see while adapting to the requirements of the pandemic, the ceremony will broadcast live from multiple locations including the landmark Dolby Theatre. We look forward to sharing more details soon."

Tyler Perry and the Motion Picture & Television Fund will receive the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the broadcast. That prize is usually handed out during the Governors Awards, which are typically a separate event, but will be rolled into the regular ceremony this year due to COVID-19.

This won't be the first time an awards ceremony has been held in several different spots because of COVID-19. The 2020 Emmy Awards were held in Los Angeles' Staples Center, and featured host Jimmy Kimmel and presenters on the same stage, while winners appeared remotely via video link. The Oscars could follow a similar format.

The Golden Globe Awards, which were also postponed due to COVID-19, will be held bicoastally, and will be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler in New York City's Rainbow Room and The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif., respectively.