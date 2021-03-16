'Killing Eve' will end after season four – but spinoffs are reportedly being discussed By Zach Harper

Killing Eve is coming back! And then it's ending.

The immensely popular, quirky, Emmy and Golden Globe-winning dramedy stars Canada's Sandra Oh as a British intelligence officer Eve, who just can't help but be emotionally drawn to Villanelle, the psychopathic assassin she's trying to capture, who is played by Jodie Comer. The fourth season will be filmed this summer, and eight new episodes will air in 2022. It will also be the show's final season.

But hold on! Since the show is kind of a big deal in this industry, as Villanelle would say, it also shouldn't surprise that there are reports several spinoff ideas are in the works through AMC, which developed the show. It's not known what those would involve, but one popular idea among fans involves "various Villanelle protégées," according to Deadline.

" Killing Eve has been one of my greatest experiences and I look forward to diving back into Eve's remarkable mind soon," Sandra said in statement. "I'm so grateful for all cast and crew who have brought our story to life and to the fans who have joined us and will be back for our exciting and unpredictable fourth and final season."

" Killing Eve has been the most extraordinary journey and one that I will be forever grateful for," Jodie said. "Think you to all the fans who've supported us throughout and come along for the ride. Although all good things come to an end, it's not over yet. We aim to make this one to remember."

Laura Neal, known for her work on Netflix's Sex Education, will be the show-runner for season four. She will executive produce, as will Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who helmed it in season one, and Sandra.

We can't wait to watch!