Oscars nominees will not be able to Zoom in to ceremony, reports say By Zach Harper

Hollywood's biggest night is fast approaching, and unlike other awards shows this season, nominees will not be able to Zoom in to the ceremony, the producers of the 2021 Oscars have reportedly told nominees in a letter.

Oscars telecast producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins's note to those who are up for awards reportedly says anyone on site for the big ceremony on April 25 will be tested, and there will be other COVID-19 regulations in place.

"For those of you unable to attend because of scheduling or continued uneasiness about travelling, we want you to know there will not be an option to Zoom in for the show," the letter reportedly reads.

Awards season has also seen some very creative and very casual outfits, with stars appearing in everything from glam gowns to hoodies, either in person or over Zoom. Numerous outlets say the Oscars producers' letter says this year's dress code will be "a fusion of inspirational and aspirational, which in actual words means 'formal is cool if you want to go there, but casual is really not.'"

The 2021 Oscars will be held at Los Angeles' Union Station and producers are working to make them an "intimate, in-person event," according to the note. Other parts of the show will take place at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre, as is tradition. To keep everyone safe, only guests and presenters will be at the live broadcast, and there will also be a 90-minute pre-show held outside Union Station.

Netflix's Mank leads the nominees this year, having received 10 nods. This was a historic year for nominations for women, with Chloé Zhao and Emerald Fennell both receiving Best Director nods. It's the first year two women have been nominated in the category.