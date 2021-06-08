'Bachelor in Paradise Canada' is set to heat up TV this fall By Zach Harper

Fall looks set to heat up even more this year as the inaugural season of Bachelor in Paradise Canada gets ready to hit TV!

The only thing better than canoe rides, bonfires, outdoor swimming and gazing up at the stars is falling in love while doing all of those things in the great outdoors. The show will follow former Bachelors and Bachelorettes from Canada, the United States and maybe even beyond as they try to do just that!

You can catch Bachelor in Paradise Canada at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays. It will be hosted by Jesse Jones (pictured above), along with The Bachelorette Canada season one contestant and fan favourite Kevin Wendt, who will be the show's bartender. It will also feature Alice Li, a 27-year-old accountant and beauty pageant winner. Bachelor Nation picked her as the lucky fan to join the show in a contest held earlier this year.

Jesse’s first official duty – crowning our winner ! Congratulations again to Canada’s Choice Alice!! We can’t wait for you to join us in PARADISE! #BachelorInParadiseCA  pic.twitter.com/NQSkLSCbnx — Bachelor In Paradise Canada (@bachparadiseca) April 19, 2021

Of course, we all know when every episode is over, we need time to dish about everything that went down, so it's only fitting The Bachelor After Show will also launch this fall on Citytv. Hosted by KiSS 92.5's Deepa Prashad and Daryn Jones, it will immediately follow The Bachelor in Paradise Canada at 10 p.m. ET on Sundays.

We can't wait!

This isn't the only offering from the Bachelor/Bachelorette franchise this year. Season 17 of The Bachelorette premiered on June 7, and sees Katie Thurston, a bank marketing manager, anti-bullying advocate and fan favourite from Matt James's season of The Bachelor, trying to find love, with many hunky contestants vying for her heart.

The premiere saw Katie hilariously "unboxing" James, who arrived wrapped as a giant present. He told her if she wanted to meet him, she needed to come into the box with him. She wasn't too keen. Seven guys were sent home during the premiere.

Season 18, which airs later this year, will find elementary school teacher and former star basketball player Michelle Young as the next Bachelorette!

2021 is truly going to be a great year for fans!