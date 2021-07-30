Hello! Canada is now available on Apple News+

If you love magazines, you should get to know Apple News+. Think of it as a digital journalism buffet, an all-access pass to all your favourite magazine and newspaper titles for a subscription of $12.99 a month for the whole family.

What is Apple News+?

If you have an Apple device, you’re likely familiar with Apple News, a news aggregator app designed for the Apple ecosystem, accessible on iPhone, iPad or Mac. While it offers many articles for free—particularly breaking, trending and local news—Apple News also carries paywalled content that requires an Apple News+ subscription to access. Remember Texture? Apple acquired it in 2018 and evolved it into News+, giving readers access to an unprecedented volume of magazine issues, including back issues from 2018 onwards. Dubbed the “Netflix of magazines,” Apple News+ offers unlimited access to more than 300 magazines, newspapers and publications for a subscription fee of $12.99 per month after a free one-month trial. The subscription can be shared among a family of up to six people with the Family Sharing feature.

What are the benefits of reading Hello! Canada on Apple News+?

Apple News+ reflects the ongoing evolution of digital magazines and the enduring value of consuming content in the packaged issue format, created to provide an immersive, premium-content experience. The Apple News+ platform makes a strong case for consuming magazine issues digitally, with proprietary formatting and ease-of-use features like a simple, ubiquitous table of contents that takes you right to a story, the ability to share and save individual stories, and thumb-scrolling design—no zooming necessary (though font settings are provided if you need it). Titles can also be downloaded to read offline—perfect for disconnected plane rides or mobile data savers. Issues usually drop on Apple News+ first (before print subscribers and newsstand) and sometimes include exclusive “live covers,” where video, animations and other interactive elements level up the reading experience.

How can I find Hello! Canada on Apple News+?

Open the Apple News app on your Apple device . Hit the search tool, search for Hello! Canada and then hit the plus sign on the right to add it to your library. A pop-up will let you opt in to notifications so you’ll be in the know when new stories or issues are published.

To access the landing page for Hello! Canada, go to the Following tab at the bottom and navigate to your title. There you’ll see the latest news and stories from the brand, the past few issues as well as the topics we cover. You can also activate Family Sharing via the Following tab.

Continue to add other titles to your News+ library via the search or Following screens; all titles you’ve selected will automatically download when a new issue is ready. Hit the three dots at the bottom of the cover image to download the issue or browse back issues. Happy reading!