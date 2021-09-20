'The Crown' sweeps the drama categories at the 2021 Emmy Awards By Zach Harper

The Crown had a massive night at the Emmy Awards on Sept. 19 as it won the top drama series prize and its stars took home every award for which they were nominated.

The critically acclaimed Netflix series not only won the Outstanding Drama Series prize, but Olivia Colman, Josh O'Connor, Gillian Anderson and Tobias Menzies picked up trophies for their role as the Queen, Prince Charles, Margaret Thatcher and Prince Philip, respectively.

Olivia looked truly surprised to win the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series as took the stage. She was brought to tears as she accepted her award and dedicated it to her dad, who she said she'd lost during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I'm going to be very quick because I'm very teary as I wish my dad was here to see this," she said. "I lost my daddy during COVID, and he would have loved all of this."

Josh seemed similarly shocked he'd won, pulling a speech out of his pocket as accepted his Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series award. Adorably, he thanked co-star Emma Corrin, who had been nominated in the same category as Olivia for her role as Princess Diana.

"I'm an absolute wreck. Thank you so much for this," he said, before quipping, "That is the first line.

"Making The Crown has been the most rewarding two years of my life," he continued. "Emma Corrin, you are a force of nature. I love you very much."

Gillian dedicated her Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series award to her best friend, Connie Freiberg.

"[She] believed in me when no one else would and believed I had talent when I didn't even think that I had talent... [she] always advised me to take the high road... [she] was one of the best friends that I've ever had in my life and... wore the same dress five years running to every award show three times a year that we went to," she said. "So, fashion before anybody knew that it was cool. Connie, I love you! This is for you! Thank you!"

Tobias also picked up the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award for his work, but wasn't able to attend.

The Crown has had overwhelming success at awards shows this year. Gillian was honoured with a Screen Actors Guild Award back in April, and its cast won Best Ensemble at the same event. Emma and Josh picked up Golden Globe Awards for their roles in the most recent season in February, as did Gillian.