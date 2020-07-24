Nine self-care products to enjoy on International Self-Care Day and every day

<strong>By Heather Cichowski</strong> <p>July 24 is International Self-Care Day. Self-care is important for everyone's well-being, and it is even more critical during the <a href=/tags/0/coronavirus><strong>coronavirus</strong></a> pandemic when <a href=/tags/0/COVID-19><strong>COVID-19</strong></a> social distancing, self-isolation and uncertainty can be trying on our <a href=/tags/0/mental-health><strong>mental health</strong></a> and well being. <p>Self-care is about taking a moment to focus on ourselves, in the betterment of mental, physical and emotional health. It can look a little different to everyone, and it can change depending on our needs at the time, but the intention is to reduce anxiety and stress and focus on ourselves. <p>Whether you're new to self-care or have a regular ritual, these health and beauty products can easily be incorporated into your routine. They will hopefully help you enjoy a peaceful moment. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to shop self-care products to enjoy today and during future me time.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Bath & Body Works, Saje, Tatcha
<p>This is a supersized version of one of <strong>Lush</strong>'s bestselling bubble bars. Crumble pieces directly into running bathwater and they will fill the tub with bubbles and a soothing sweet cassis and bergamot scent. The bar can last between four to six baths, depending on how frothy you like the water. <p>Lush The Big Comforter Bubble Bar, $34.95, <a href="https://www.lush.ca/en/bath/bubble-bars/the-big-comforter/9999901930.html" target="_blank">Lush</a> <p>Screenshot via Lush
Rose quartz is the universal stone of love and said to promote feelings of peace and all forms of love, including self-love. The dual-ended <strong>BeautyBio</strong> roller helps with lymphatic drainage and decreasing puffiness with every gentle swipe. Use it on the face as well as neck, chest and arms. <p>BeautyBio Rose Quartz Face Roller $80, <a href="https://www.holtrenfrew.com/en/Products/Beauty/Skincare/Tools-Devices/BEAUTYBIO-Rose-Quartz-Face-Roller/p/20050406001" target="_blank">Holt Renfrew</a> <p>Screenshot via Holt Renfrew
This versatile, made-in-Canada spray from <strong>Kismet</strong> can be used as a facial mist, toner, room spray and pillow spray. It's formulated with calming lavender and chamomile to promote tranquility. <p>Kismet Day Dreamer Relaxing Mist Spray, $18.99, <a href="https://www.thebay.com/product/kismet-day-dreamer-relaxing-mist-spray-0600090577533.html?dwvar_0600090577533_color=NO_COLOUR" target="_blank">The Bay</a> <p>Screenshot via The Bay
Fans of essential oils can experiment with this soothing collection of four calming vegan diffuser blends from <strong>Saje</strong>. The mix includes ground earthy notes and uplifting florals with aptly named scents: Unwind, Stress Release, Present Moment and Spa Spirit. <p>Relaxation Room Calming Diffuser Blend Collection, $44, <a href="https://www.saje.com/ca/product/relaxation-room-705632.html" target="_blank">Saje</a> <p>Screenshot via Saje
Purification, or "kiyome" is an important part of Japanese culture that is threaded in everyday life, according to <a href=/tags/0/tatcha><strong>Tatcha</strong></a>. The brand states, "It’s a physical act that cleanses mind and soul and shows respect for yourself and others." This Rice Wash cleanser is inspired by the tradition of Japanese women rinsing rice in preparation for cooking then using the leftover nutrient-rich water for their beauty rituals. The dermatologist-tested formula softens and balances skin using Japanese rice powder and Okinawa algae. <p>Tatcha The Rice Wash Soft Cream Cleanser, $35, <a href="https://www.tatcha.com/product/CC03010T.html?cgid=new#page=1&start=1" target="_blank">Tatcha</a> <p>Screenshot via Tatcha
<strong>Calyx</strong> uses non-GMO, tested-and-certified mature industrial hemp stalks in its CBD range. In this soothing cream, the ingredient is blended with essential oils, including lavender and sandalwood. Try the nourishing formula on dry skin and aching muscles. <p>Calyx Smooth CBD Lotion, $65, <a href="https://www.calyxwellness.co/cbd-products/cbd-lotions/smooth-cbd-body-lotion/" target="_blank">Calyx</a> <p>Screenshot via Calyx
Spray this soothing eucalyptus mist onto pillows and sheets before bed to encourage a more relaxed sleep. The aromatherapy formula will work to calm busy minds. <p>Bath and Body Works Aromatherapy Eucalyptus Spearmint Pillow Mist, $13.50, <a href="https://www.bathandbodyworks.com/p/eucalyptus-spearmint-pillow-mist-023498390.html?cgid=aromatherapy#start=1" target="_blank">Bath and Body Works</a> <p>Screenshot via Bath and Body Works
This <strong>Sephora Collection</strong> foaming sheet mask is an experience for the senses, skin and mind. Once the sheet mask is applied, it will begin bubbling, hence the name. The vegan spirulina formula is suitable for a range of skin types and helps remove pollution impurities. And it only needs to be left on for 15 minutes. <p>Sephora Collection Clean Bubble Mask, $7, <a href="https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/sephora-collection-clean-bubble-mask-P461197?icid2=products%20grid:p461197:product" target="_blank">Sephora</a> <p>Screenshot via Sephora
This isn't a typical body cream – it's a body yogurt from <strong>The Body Shop</strong>. The limited-edition product is perfect to soothe skin in the summer or post-workout. The refreshing, light formula absorbs quickly and promises up to 48 hours of moisture. <p>The Body Shop Cool Cucumber Body Yogurt, $16, <a href="https://www.thebodyshop.com/en-ca/body/body-yogurt/limited-edition-cool-cucumber-body-yogurt/p/p003579" target="_blank">The Body Shop</a> <p>Screenshot via The Body Shop
