This easy holiday nail art will look amazing all season long

'Tis the <a href=/tags/0/holidays><strong>holiday</strong></a> season and it's always fun to get into the festive spirit with a themed manicure. <strong>Rita Remark</strong>, the global lead educator for <a href=/tags/0/essie><strong>Essie</strong></a> has dreamed up a gorgeous custom look for <em><strong>HELLO! Canada</strong></em>. <p>She created the easy <a href=/tags/0/christmas><strong>Christmas</strong></a> manicure using Essie nail colours in <a href="https://www.essie.ca/en-ca/nail-polish/nail-colour/corals/too-too-hot" target="_blank">Too Too Hot</a> ($9.99) and <a href="https://www.essie.ca/en-ca/nail-polish/nail-colour/whites/blanc" target="_blank">Blanc</a> ($9.99). Besides red and white nail polish, all you'll need is a base coat, top coat, a fine detail brush and a dotting tool – or a bobby pin! <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery (or click through if you're on desktop) to see the step-by-step tutorial to achieving the holiday nail art.</strong> <p>Photos: &copy; Rita Remark
"After a thin layer of base coat, apply two coats of Too Too Hot to each nail, avoiding the moon area of each nail," says Rita. <P>"Clean up the line with an angled eyeliner brush dipped in acetone, but the line does not have to be perfect." <p>Photo: &copy; Rita Remark
Rita continues, "Outline the moon of the nail with Blanc. Achieve this by adding a few drops of Blanc to a square of tinfoil and dipping a fine detail brush in it." <p>Photo: &copy; Rita Remark
She says, "Add a snowflake motif to each nail. With the same detail brush and Blanc, add lines moving down the nail from the moon." <p>Rita adds, "Each nail can be different." <p>Photo: &copy; Rita Remark
"With a dotting tool (or the end of a bobby pin) add dots to each snowflake." <p>Photo: &copy; Rita Remark
"Wait 5 minutes, to prevent polish bleeding, and apply your favourite Essie glossy topcoat," says Rita. <p>"Fin!" <p>Photo: &copy; Rita Remark
