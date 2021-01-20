Six products you need to get a red-carpet glow from home

<strong>By Meaghan Wray</strong><p> <em>In partnership with belif</em> <p> Red-carpet season may have looked a bit different over the last year, but one tried-and-true beauty tradition reigned supreme: Glowing, plump and youthful-looking skin. <p>Some of Hollywood's biggest stars traded in over-the-top makeup looks in favour of a natural, minimal, glow-from-within radiance—and the beauty world is here for it.<p>But everyone knows a beautiful makeup look starts with a flawless skincare routine, especially on red-carpet day. The Korean beauty world is full of trends, like glass and cream skin, that put hydration at the forefront, with the layering of serums, essences, toners and sheet masks the secret to a dewy glow. <p>It's easy as pie to achieve with belif's line of Aqua Bomb treasures promising time-tested recipes and natural ingredients that will give your skin the big drink of water it deserves, getting that celebrity-approved radiance from the comfort of your own home.
The secret to crease-free concealer is a smooth, moisturized under eye area, and the Moisturizing Eye Bomb may very well be your new secret weapon. The lightweight and refreshing eye cream soothes and smooths out fine lines, amps up elasticity and increases the resilience of thin, sensitive under eye skin with a 26-hour burst of moisture. <p><em>Using hydrating herbs like comfrey leaf and pennywort, the cream provides a flood of intensive moisture to get your youthful radiance back. <p>belif Moisturizing Eye Bomb, $60, <a href="https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/moisturizing-eye-bomb-P422905?icid2=products%20grid:p422905" target="_blank">Sephora</a></em></p>
With the worst of winter yet to come, prepare your skin by adding the True Cream Moisturizing Bomb to your beauty arsenal. The fast-absorbing cream takes your flaky, dry skin and makes it supple, deeply nourished and baby soft, without leaving it oily or sticky. <p>Natural, time-tested ingredients like comfrey leaf, oat extract and panthenol protect your skin from the harsh winter elements, no matter your skin type, and attracts and hold moisture, putting in work long after application. <p><em>belif The True Cream Moisturizing Bomb (Limited Edition 2021), $81, <a href="https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/the-true-cream-moisturizing-bomb-P394624?icid2=products%20grid:p394624:product&skuId=2424950" target="_blank">Sephora</a></em></p>
Gel cleansers have gotten a bad rap for being drying, but let the Aqua Bomb Jelly Cleanser change your mind. This gentle jelly-to-foam cleanser takes after belif's ultra-hydrating line of moisturizers, removing all traces of makeup and dirt without stripping your skin of the natural oils that keep it supple and youthful. <p>With ingredients like Lady's Mantle and Napiers Aqua Formula, the cleanser helps reduce the look of pores, removes impurity from the skin, and supports natural cell turnover and hyaluronic acid for a refreshing burst of moisture your skin will thank you for. <p><em>belif Aqua Bomb Jelly Cleanser, $34, <a href="https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/aqua-bomb-jelly-cleanser-P444057?icid2=products%20grid:p444057:product" target="_blank">Sephora</a></em></p>
Take off your makeup and replenish your skin's natural moisturize and oils with the Aqua Bomb Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm. The two-in-one cleanser removes dirt and makeup, protects your skin and minimizes pores without leaving your face feeling tight, dry and stripped of hydration. <p>Do away with the double cleanse with this balm's unique sherbet texture that’s soft going on and doesn't leave a mess or oily residue behind. <p>Ingredients like lotus flower, marshmallow root and Lady's Mantle feeds your skin antioxidants, hydrates and injects radiance back into dull skin. <p><em>belif Aqua Bomb Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm, $45, <a href="https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/belif-aqua-bomb-cleansing-balm-P462336?icid2=products%20grid:p462336:product" target="_blank">Sephora</a></em></p>
Take care of your skin while you're getting your beauty sleep. The Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask has all the benefits of an ultra-moisturizing cream without any sticky residue or transfer. <p>Layer it on top of your normal skincare routine and let the jelly mask replenish and revive as it wraps around the contours of your skin. Go to sleep with dull skin and wake up with a dewy, radiant glow. Simply wash it off in the morning to start your day. Keep it in the fridge for a deliciously cool, de-puffing application experience. <p><em>belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask, $45, <a href="https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/aqua-bomb-sleeping-mask-P433443" target="_blank">Sephora</a></em></p>
Give all of belif's hydration heroes a try with the Aqua Bomb Dive Into Hydration set, which comes complete with a full-size True Cream Aqua Bomb and mini versions of the brand’s Hydrating Toner, Aqua Bomb Cleansing Balm and Moisturizing Eye Bomb. Cleans your face of makeup and impurities with the mess-free cleansing bomb, followed by a toner that helps lock in moisture while calming the skin. <p>After toning, apply the lightweight and refreshing eye cream that tackles fine lines and dehydration, followed by belif’s award-winning moisturizer that contains time-tested ingredients to seal in moisture and bring youthfulness back into dull skin. <p><em>belif Aqua Bomb Dive Into Hydration Set, $50, <a href="https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/belif-dive-into-hydration-aqua-bomb-set-P468125" target="_blank">Sephora</a></em></p>
