How to recreate these incredible red carpet beauty looks from the Golden Globes to Grammys at home By Kenisha Alexander

We're already in the second half of March, a time when awards season would usually be almost over. This year – like a lot of things in the world – the coronavirus pandemic has caused a slightly different execution to the normally glitzy and glamorous affairs. Most nominees watched from the comfort of their own homes and few stars dared to serve the looks of which we so frequently can't get enough.

With the Golden Globes, Critics' Choice Awards and Grammys already behind us, we thought it necessary to take a look back at some of the looks we've already fallen in love with and how you can attempt to recreate them with some of the products that never truly leave our rotation.

Tiffany Haddish at the Golden Globes

If there’s one makeup trend that truly never goes out of style, it's flawless skin. Tiffany Haddish definitely played into that with flawless, skin, hair *and* nails at the Golden Globes this year.

With an entirely Shiseido cosmetics beat the actress sported a golden blonde, pixie cut for the award ceremony, complete with glowy skin, and an equally stunning Alberta Ferretti gown.

When recreating this look at home, remember every base starts with a strong foundation. And for a great foundation, skin prep is *everything*. That's something that's definitely not lost on Tiffany’s makeup artist, Ernesto Casillas.

Start off with a rich moisturizing cream like the Dewy Skin Cream Plumping & Hydrating Moisturizer by Tatcha. And don't forget to layer on a hydrating sunscreen like Clinique's Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen Face Cream to protect yourself from the sun's harmful rays and keep skin spot free and youthful looking.

For a truly flawless complexion, a good primer is an essential step. A good OG is Photo Finish Foundation Primer by SmashBox, which helps to blur blemishes and smooth skin. Ernesto suggests highlighting the face with a concealer lighter than your foundation before using a product with solid coverage like the Shiseido's Synchro Skin Radiant Lifting Foundation.

Add your favourite pair of lashes, blush, bronzer and to set the entire look, and ensure a long lasting wear make sure to use an illuminating setting powder like the Charlotte's Genius Under Eye & Face Magic Setting Powder by Charlotte Tilbury.

Lily Collins at the Golden Globes

The Emily in Paris star rocked a purple smokey eye complimented with many of the same colours used on her lid echoed along her waterline. She also wore a neutral lip that not only matched seamlessly with her dress, but made for an understated yet glamorous look.

Fiona Stiles, Lily's makeup artist, is also known for her work with stars like Gabrielle Union and Zoey Deutch. Fiona created the look, which is reminiscent of old Hollywood glamour, exclusively with Lancôme products. The brand’s cult favourite Teint Idole Ultra Wear foundation was used as both foundation, concealer and contour (in varying shades, of course).

The plum smokey eye was achieved using a deep purple shade on the lids, then buffing in an emerald green colour along the starlet's waterline to achieve a smoldering look.

When recreating this look on your own, opt for low pigment eye shadows such as those in the PhotoReady Eye Contour Kit – which comes in a variety of shades, including a mostly purple palette. This can allow you to build the colour gradually and give you the freedom to decide how bold you want your smokey eye.

Of course, no Lily makeup look would be complete without a full feathered brow. If the brow gods have smiled upon you and you have naturally thick brows, a brow pencil to fill in the gaps will probably suffice. Precisely, My Brow Pencil Waterproof Eyebrow Definer by Benefit is a great option. If you need a little help in creating the appearance of a fuller brow The Dipbrow Pomade by Anastasia Beverly Hills is a tried and true product that can to take your brow from 0-100 real quick, clean and shape with concealer and you’re done!

Angela Bassett at the Golden Globes

The legendary actress made her mark on the night as both an award presenter and beauty inspiration. The 62-year-old paired a gorgeous feathered Dolce and Gabbana gown with a plum smokey eye and matching lip.

The key to a soft glam is the *skin* and with the help of her celebrity makeup artist D'Andre Michael, Angela Bassett did not disappoint.

To achieve the flawless and contoured look, Michael prepped the skin with a cream primer such as the Laura Mercier - Pure Canvas Primer, and helped to even the skin tone with a full coverage foundation. Estée Lauder's cult favourite Double Wear Foundation can help to achieve this look. The full coverage, long lasting foundation is a staple for makeup lovers everywhere, especially for special occasions.

For the eyes, dust a deep pink shimmer over the entire lid and along the waterline for a cohesive look. Michael uses the Pat McGrath LABS Divine Rose Luxe Eyeshadow Quad in the Temptation shade. For a more affordable option, opt for a Nyxx Hot Singles Eye Shadow in the Flustered shated.

To add some dimension to the eye, add a lighter hue of the same colour to the centre of the lid. Michael uses the Forbidden Fruit shade from Pat McGrath's quad. You can switch it in with a copper shade from L'Oréal's Eye Enhancers 4 Eyeshadow Kit in Al Fresco. To add more definition, add a deeper true brown colour to the crease and along the lower lid and blend, baby. Finish off the look by lining both waterline and lash line with dark eyeliner and a lip colour of choice.

Anya Taylor-Joy at the Golden Globes

The beloved actress and now Golden Globe winner Anya Taylor-Joy accepted her very first Golden Globe win sporting a minimal yet stunning beauty look that allowed for the actresses natural features and bone structure to shine through. Using all Dior, her makeup artist Georgie Eisdell gave the The Queen’s Gambit star a subtle smokey eye and neutral lip.

For the face, a luminous, dewy foundation like the Nars All Day Luminous Weightless Foundation will definitely help to camouflage blemishes while permitting skin to shine through. For those of us not blessed with incredibly high and defined cheekbones, you can create the effect by contouring the face and adding a gold toned highlighter to the highest point of the cheeks like the Glow Away Dewy Coconut Face Luminzer by Marc Jacobs Beauty. An equally dewy, yet pigmented blush like the Stay Vulnerable Melting Cream Blush by Rare Beauty that comes in a variety of shades will help to finish off the look and leave you with glowing cheeks.

Laverne Cox at the Golden Globes

The actress embodied classic Hollywood glamour in a bold red lip, statement earrings and a perfectly toned blonde wig styled in dutch braids to really take things up a notch, (not to mention a custom gown by Thai Nguyen for optimal drama).

Like most things in beauty, finding the perfect bold red lip is certainly not one size fits all. Shade and finish is everything. People with darker skin tones may need to line the lip in order to have a more seamless finish.

A lip liner like MAC's Chestnut Lip Pencil can help to deepen a really bright red colour that might be too harsh otherwise. To achieve Laverne's almost burgundy pout, choose a MAC Matte Lipstick in the shade that best matches your complexion. MAC Matte Lipstick has quite the selection. For pristine results, use your foundation or a skin coloured liquid concealer to clean up any imperfections along your bottom lip and cupid's bow.

Kaley Cuoco at the Golden Globes

While it may have been the picture of her sipping champagne surrounded by junk food post award show that went viral, her makeup look for the evening was equally impressive. The star wore a beauty look entirely created using Charlotte Tilbury products.

Using everything from the brand's iconic Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Longwear Foundation, to their Magic Away Concealer, for a very natural looking complexion all pulled together by one of the brand's most most popular products Matte Revolution Lipstick in the shade pillow talk which is said to be a "universally flattering nude pink" available in two shades one for deeper skin tones and one for lighter skin tones.

A soft pink eyeshadow dusted on the lid, and a dark lengthening mascara really help to make her blue eyes stand out.

Yara Shahidi at the Critics' Choice Awards

The Grownish star made quite the impression at this year's Critics' Choice Awards. Wearing an entirely Dior Couture ensemble, the actress polished off the look with a beauty look made up of completely Dior products to match.

With skin being the stand out star, Yara's makeup artist Emily Cheng used a plethora of the luxury brand's products to give the starlet glowing, flawless skin.

To achieve dewy skin like Yara, try pairing a colour correcting product like the MAC Cosmetics Studio Correct and Conceal Palette to help conceal discolouration and brighten under the eyes. Add a hydrating finish foundation such as the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Perfect Glow Flawless Oil-Free Foundation. Set the skin and lock in the glowing effect with a hydrating setting spray such as Anastasia Beverly Hills Dewy Set Setting Spray.

Maria Bakalova at the Critics' Choice Awards

The Critics' Choice Awards winner, made the night especially memorable in a stunning black gown with a jewel encrusted bow and a dusty rose eye look and matching glossy lip.

This kind of eye look is best achieved with varying shades and tones of the same colour to help create the illusion of depth and dimension in the eye. Using a multi pan eyeshadow palette such as the Morphe 9V Vintage Rose Artistry Palette can help to create this effect, and you can really help to define the lid by "cutting" the crease of the eye with the deepest colour in the palette.

Tie the look together with a pigmented gloss in the shade that best matches your skin tone, such as the FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer. It's available in a variety of shades and colours. For extra drama, try a bold false lash like the 3D Mink by Lily Lashes.

Regina King at the Critics' Choice Awards

This multi award winning actress came to the Critics' Choice Awards with a look that dazzled just as much as the royal blue Versace gown she wore to the ceremony.

Using almost all Pat McGrath makeup goodies, King's makeup artist Latrice Johnson made the star's hazel eyes pop by creating a classic smokey eye with a twist – a bit of gold shimmer placed at the centre of the lid to really make the look memorable.

An eye shadow palette with an impressive mix of mattes and shimmers is best to use for a show stopping look like this, and the Natasha Denona - Metropolis Eyeshadow Palette promises to deliver the perfect mix of colours and textures that will surely do the trick. Perhaps the most surprising part of the entire look is Johnson's use of the Ardell Professional Eyelashes - Wispies lashes to really tie the look together. It can be found at your local Walmart!

Julia Garner at the Critics' Choice Awards

Julia Garner, delivers (courtesy of her makeup artist Hung Vanngo) an all-star performance when it comes to her Critics' Choice Awards look winning in all categories: skin, eyes, lips and brows.

A truly showstopping look was achieved using all Chanel beauty products, including the luxury brand's infamous Les Beiges Foundation for a complexion that literally looks like it’s glowing from within. Thick defined brows, a neutral coloured glossy lip and bold blue eye look that helps to accentuate her already piercing blue eyes.

Looking to replicate this simple yet elegant style yourself? As always, an impeccable base is a great place to start. Begin with a hydrating primer like the Milk Makeup - Hydro Grip Primer that will help to keep foundation and concealers in place as well as help for a smoother application process.

If you're like most of us and weren't blessed with beautifully sculpted cheekbones like Julia, you can create the look by using a deeper coloured concealer along the high points of the face and along the cheekbones like the Born This Way Concealer and set with a bronzer like the NARS Matte Bronzer Powder.

The colour blue really helps to bring out your eye colour regardless of its shade. Working with an eyeshadow palette like the Morphe 35H Hot Spot Artistry Palette that allows you to play with finishes and shades is perfect.

Dua Lipa at the Grammys

The British pop star is definitely not someone to shy away from shimmer, and pops of colour and her looks (yes plural) at the 2021 Grammys were no exception. When trying to recreate this look there are three main focal points: Brows, lips, eyes, of course.

For the eyes, start with blending a deep lilac into the crease and slightly beyond, towards the brow bone. A great option for creating this look is the Huda Beauty Haze Obsessions Eyeshadow Palette. It has a variety of purple shades and a combination of mattes and shimmers that will help create depth in the eye.

Apply a lighter shade of purple along both lids, and make sure to blend the lighter shade into the crease so that it mixes seamlessly with the darker shade. For the glittering effect, add an eyeshadow primer such as the Eyeshadow Primer Potion - Original by Urban Decay to cut the crease and allow the final colour to truly pop.

Then apply a shimmery purple eye shadow directly to the center of the lid, such as the "bikini" colour from the Violet Voss Flamingo PRO Eyeshadow Palette. For extra drama, add a pure pigment eyeshadow such as AMC Pure Pigment Eye Shadow on top of the shimmer shadow. Line the eyes with a dark liner.

For a cohesive look, try lining the waterline with a few of the colours that were used on the lid. Define the brows, add a tinted gloss, and blush and viola, you're Grammys ready.

Cardi B at the Grammys

The "UP" singer graced the Grammys with both a show stopping performance and a unique beauty look that will not be soon forgotten. Wearing a bubble gum coloured, lace front wig cut and styled by celebrity wig specialist Tokyo Stylez, the look was completed by a multi tone/ colour eye look created exclusively with Pat McGrath products.

For the complete look, start by prepping the skin with a hydrating primer, conceal imperfections and the under eyes with concealer and set with setting powder such as the Laura Mercier - Translucent Loose Setting Powder.

The star of the show is the star's eye look – a multicolour, multi-texture masterpiece. Begin with a dusty rose colour applied along the socket and work its way up into the crease. To add depth to the eye, apply a true brown colour to the crease and outer eye using a tapered blending brush.

For the pop of gold shimmer on the lid, try dampening your application brush of choice with a setting spray or even water in a pinch and pop a gold shimmer like Hourglass Scattered Light Glitter in the shade Foil Gold, on to the centre of the eye.

To create a dramatic cat eye like Cardi's, use a black liquid eyeliner like the Master Mattes Liquid Eyeliner by Makeup by Mario. Start at the corner of the eye and extend into a wing. Line the waterline with a dark brown liner, and one of the colours used on the lid, Cardi's makeup artist uses the gold shadow that was used on the centre of the lid but whatever feels right to you will look great. Tie the look together by highlighting the inner corner with the golden shimmer used on the lid and a pigmented gloss.

Phoebe Bridgers

The icy blonde Grammy nominee is known for her less than cheerful beauty looks, and for this year's Grammy awards she took “goth glam” to new heights. To offset her fair complexion and almost white blonde hair the star wore a deep purple lip that complimented her skeleton dress by Thom Browne perfectly.

Nicole Wittman (Maguire) used a VELVET MATTE LIP PENCIL by Nars in the shade Train Blu to both line and fill in the lips before using a Matte Dior lipstick overtop, to really make her lip stand out. The key to make a dark like this work is really maintaining a clean shape of the lip, so Maguire suggests avoiding a lip colour with a glossy finish, and using a q tip to clean up when necessary. With the lips being such a stand out star Maguire allowed for Bridger’s impressively clear skin to shine through using a light coverage foundation like the Sheer Glow Foundation by Nars that allows for buildable coverage while providing a natural looking finish.