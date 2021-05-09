Eight spring scents that will whisk you away to your happy place

<strong>By Ivy Tang</strong> <p>Whether you prefer the traditional eau de parfum sprays or oil-based roll-ons, scroll through this gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – for a few of the latest spring scents that will uplift your mood and whisk you away to your happy place!
<strong>Lemon Island</strong> by <strong><a href=/tags/0/atelier-cologne>Atelier Cologne</a></strong>; $185 for 100 mL, <a href=<a href=https://www.sephora.com/ca/en/product/atelier-cologne-lemon-island-pure-perfume-P466653?om_mmc=ppc-GG_671377160_34210889996_dsa-822550144019__445569691107_9000835_c&country_switch=ca&lang=en&gclid=Cj0KCQjwvr6EBhDOARIsAPpqUPEkkPHms0p0F1W6pfMAPNwQmuLowNp2smSZQqtRjoTMvurbfvFk-34aAjY2EALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds>sephora.com</a> <p>A beach in a bottle, this warm, sunny scent with notes of bright citrus, sweet jasmine and creamy vanilla instantly takes you to a sun-drenched tropical getaway.
<strong>Issey Miyake</strong>, A Drop d'Issey; $142 for 90 mL, <a href=https://www.thebay.com/product/issey-miyake-a-drop-dissey-0600092116382.html?dwvar_0600092116382_color=NO_COLOUR>thebay.com</a> <p>Reinvented from the simplicity of a drop of water, this fragrance offers a joyful, optimistic combination of lilac, almond milk and a mixture of biovanillin and Ambrox.
<strong>Violette</strong> Avec Amour Perfume; $69, <a href=https://www.violettefr.com/collections/shop/products/avec-amour?variant=38028336267453>violettefr.com</a> <p>Fall in love with yourself again with this blend of musky amber, sensual santal and sparkling bergamot – apply it everywhere you want to be kissed.
<strong>Lohn Vara</strong> Perfume Oil; $55, <a href=https://shoplohn.com/products/vara-perfume-oil?_pos=3&_sid=df2b1d466&_ss=r>shoplohn.com</a> <p>Meaning "Wind" in Marathi, Vara's combination of earthy patchouli, spicy pink pepper and bright geranium sweeps you away to a lively flower bazaar.
<strong>Escentric Molecules</strong> Molecule 01 + Mandarin Eau de Toilette; $210 for 100ml, <a href=https://www.etiket.ca/us/escentric-molecule-molecule-01-mandarin-edt.html>etiket.ca</a> <p>Enhanced by the zingy, juicy mandarin top note, the Iso E Super, a unique molecule created to suit each wearer, wraps you around with modern cedarwood and a velvety sensation.
<strong><a href=/tags/0/givenchy>Givenchy</a></strong> L'Interdit Édition Millésime; $121 for 50 mL, <a href=https://www.holtrenfrew.com/en/Products/Beauty/Fragrance/Perfume/GIVENCHY-LInterdit-%C3%89dition-Mill%C3%A9sime/p/20193709001>holtrenfrew.com</a> <p>This radiant and mysterious concoction lures you into a burgeoning orange grove with layers of orange blossom, fresh ginger, alluring tuberose and woody vetiver accord.
<strong>Universal Flowering</strong> Squeeze Eau de Parfum; $150 for 30 mL, <a href=https://www.universal---flowering.com/product-page/squeeze>universal---flowering.com</a> <p>Described as "spilling a glass of citrus spiked ice water on freshly laundered white linen sheets," this fragrance bursts into a song of spring with airy cherry blossom, effervescent yuzu and a dash of tomato vine and orris.
