Need a present for mom? Our Mother's Day gift guide has some great ideas!

<strong>By Ivy Tang and Julia McEwen</strong> <p><strong><a href=/tags/0/mothers-day>Mother's Day</a></strong> is just around the corner – but don't worry! You can pay homage to that special woman in your life with a thoughtful gift she'll actually appreciate. <p><strong>From small beauty luxuries to self-care boosters and home decor accents, shop our favourite gift ideas for mom this year! Scroll through the gallery – or click through, if you're on desktop – to see our best picks!</strong>
<strong><a href=/tags/0/bulgari>Bvlgari</a></strong> Petits et Mamans Eau de Toilette Spray; $88, <a href=https://www.thebay.com/product/bvlgari-petits-et-maman-eau-de-toilette-0600092047460.html?&site_refer=CSE_GGLPLA:GSE+-+Shopping+-+Smart+Shopping+-+Beauty:GSE+-+Shopping+-+Smart+Shopping+-+Beauty&gclid=Cj0KCQjwvr6EBhDOARIsAPpqUPGOMXNDA6jx3Q1txHtBTh1KOFOmnywsO643Jh-GWMVqzs-fyzo_zIcaAtKTEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds>Hudson's Bay</a>
<strong><a href=/tags/0/loccitane>L'Occitane</a></strong> Floral Hand Cream Trio; $29, <a href=https://www.loccitane.com/en-ca/rose-hand-cream-trio-NAOCVKI002080.html>loccitane.ca</a>
<Strong>Vitruvi</strong> Rose Stone Diffuser; $119, <a href=https://vitruvi.ca/products/essential-oil-diffuser-rose?_pos=2&_sid=31948d477&_ss=r&variant=32502627303460>vitruvi.com</a>
<strong>Our Place</strong> Always Pan in Sage; $195, <a href=https://fromourplace.ca/products/always-essential-cooking-pan>fromourplace.com</a>
<strong>Brunette The Label</strong> Core Crew in ‘Mama’ Cursive; $88, <a href=https://brunettethelabel.com/products/the-mama-cursive-classic-crew-neck-sweatshirt-soft-lavender?_pos=3&_sid=c75ff802f&_ss=r>brunettethelabel.com</a>
Tea by <strong>Sugarfina</strong> 3 Piece Candy Bento Box; $37, <a href=https://www.sugarfina.com/ca/tea-3pc-candy-bento-box>sugarfina.com/ca</a>
<strong><a href=/tags/0/pandora>Pandora</strong></a> Domed Golden Heart Collier Necklace; $130, <a href=https://ca.pandora.net/en/jewellery/necklaces/pendant-necklaces/domed-golden-heart-collier-necklace/399399C00.html#navid=search&searchmethod=manual&searchterm=Domed+Golden+Heart+Collier+Necklace&q=Domed%2BGolden%2BHeart%2BCollier%2BNecklace&start=2&productscount=2&firstview=false>pandora.net</a>
<strong>We Are Knitters</strong> Souk Petit Point Kit; $77, <a href=https://www.weareknitters.ca/en/knitting-kit/knitting-levels/easy-level/souk>weareknitters.ca</a>
<strong>Oral-B</strong> iO in Rose Quartz electric toothbrush; $299.99, <a href=https://shop.shoppersdrugmart.ca/Shop/Categories/Personal-Care/Oral-Care/Toothbrushes/Electric-Toothbrushes/Oral-B-iO9-Electric-Toothbrush,-Rose-Quartz/p/BB_069055128916?variantCode=069055128916&_ga=2.98229402.463507601.1620061963-586300196.1620061963>shoppersdrugmart.ca</a>
<strong>Lambert</strong> Elie 3-In-1 Purse in Sage; $135, <a href=https://www.designlambert.com/collections/all/products/elie-nouveau-sac-en-cuir-vegan-x-elie-duquet-sage>designlambert.com</a>
<strong><a href=/tags/0/dyson>Dyson</a></strong> Purifier Hot+Cool in White/Silver; $800, <a href=https://www.dysoncanada.ca/en/air-treatment/purifiers/dyson-purifier-hot-cool/hp09-overview#choose-model>dysoncanada.ca</a>
<strong>Rifle Paper Co.</strong> Stemless Wine Cup; $37, <a href=https://riflepaperco.com/hydrangea-cream-stemless-wine-cup>riflepaperco.com</a>
<strong>Cricut</strong> Mug Press; $245, <a href=https://www.walmart.com/ip/Cricut-Mug-Press/497949631>walmart.com</a>
