Seven great tech gifts for your mom this Mother's Day By Kenisha Alexander

This Mother's Day, we're going to go the extra mile for mom, grandma, auntie or whoever we're celebrating this year. If there's one thing the coronavirus pandemic has given us, it's the ability to become better acquainted with home – and consequently, the technology we use to maintain it.

We've rounded up 10 of the best tech gifts currently on the market for every mom, no matter her interests.

Scroll through to see some of the best tech picks for mom this year!

The Apple Watch

The Apple Watch may be in its 6 series, but that doesn't mean we've gotten any more used to its amazing benefits.

Not only can the series 6 do the usual like play music for mom, take her calls and let her see messages, but it also can give her ECG Readings and track her blood oxygen levels. *And* it comes in a gorgeous selection of fun colours from Gold Stainless Steel to a Blue Aluminum.

If mom is not in love with the sporty bands, the Garden Party Blue Apple Watch Band has beautiful floral designs to instant elevate her gear.

$259 -$529, available at apple.com and major tech retailers.

The Google Nest Hub

Remember when you used to give mom those "chore coupons" on Mother’s Day and she could redeem them by asking you to do things like vacuum the living room or the dishes? That’s like this, except way cooler.

The Google Nest Hub has a built in assistant that mom can ask to play music, set reminders and even track her sleeping habits. So even if you can't be at home with her this Mother’s Day, you can still help her out.

$79.99, available via Google and Staples.

The Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener

No one quite does smart home gadgets like Dyson, and their new Corrale Hair Straightener is no exception.

The only one of its kind, the Corrale uses Manganese Copper Alloy plates that flex to shape and gather the hair as it styles (which, according to their website, allows for minimum damage), to allow mom to do the same job in less time.

The new addition to their hair care line – which currently includes the Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer and Dyson Airwrap Styler – is a cordless beauty that can go up to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, and as an extra bonus, it comes with a complimentary de-tangling comb at check out.

$649, dysoncanada.ca or Nordstrom.

Harman Kardon Aura Studio 3

Think of this speaker as Alexa's chicer, older sister. The Harman Kardon is a glass dome enclosed speaker released by the creators of iStick. Mom can place it in the middle of her coffee table to set the mood as the LED lights inside of the doom can transform even the most bland living room into a fun lounge. We could all use a little light during this time.

With the first Harman Kardon having been released in 2000 in collaboration with Apple to what we now know was a iStick, they're back with the release of this stylish wireless speaker, for a truly "immersive musical experience."

$429.99, available at Best Buy.

Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug

Introducing the coolest coffee mug ever? Not only can mom control the temperature of the Ember Temperature Control Travel Mug, using its associated app from her phone or her Apple Watch, but she can keep it that way for up to three hours. Or if mom is someone who takes a whole day to drink a tall cup of coffee, she can keep the mug on its charging coaster for a drink that stays toasty all day long.

With an LED display that tells when mom when her drink's too cold and a method to track your caffeine intake, this mug might make her forget all about her Starbucks order – almost.

$229.95, available at Apple.

Dr. Dennis Gross Skincare LED mask

After perfecting the revolutionary at-home peel, it's no surprise Dr. Dennis Gross has decided to add professional light therapy to his already impressive roster of skincare offerings. The Dr Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Faceware Pro LED mask promises to smooth wrinkles, diminish discoloration and clear acne using the 100 light emitting diodes in red mode + 62 LED lights in blue mode.

$555, available at Sephora.

iRobot Roomba i7+

Last but definitely not least, the the iRobot Roomba i7+ vacuum with Clean Base is truly the future of cleaning. Not only does the i7+ use Imprint Smart Mapping to learn the floor plan of mom's house, but through the iRobot app she can decide what room of the house she want to clean first.

The i7+ also has an automatic bin disposal, which holds up to 60 days of dirt and traps 99 per cent of pollen, mold and dust mites.

If mom is looking for a truly hands-free approach, she should try pairing her iRobot with either her Alexa or her Google Assistant, so she can vacuum the kitchen from the comfort of her living room couch. She deserves to put her feet up!

$799.99, available at iRobot.ca.