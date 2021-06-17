Ten great last minute Father's Day gifts for dad that are available through Amazon

<Strong><A href=/tags/0/fathers-day>Father's Day</a></strong> is Sunday! <p>If that made you scream because you forgot to get a gift, never fear – there are plenty of great options available on Amazon right now that you can order through Prime and have shipped to your house within the next 24 to 48 hours, arriving just in time for dad! <p>There's something for every dad in here, from the pop who loves artisanal shaving products to the papa who mainlines caffeine and the grill warrior. <p><strong>Scroll through the gallery – or click through if you're on desktop – for 10 great last-minute ideas for your dad!</strong>
<p>It's barbeque season, and that's likely a time that will bring families together as <strong><a href=/tags/0/covid-19>COVID-19</a></strong> restrictions start to lift as case numbers drop and more vaccines get injected into people's arms. <p>In Ontario right now, outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people are permitted right now, so there's no better time to drop in with a new grill for dad than Father's Day! <p>This not only has a huge grilling surface, but it's also reversible, giving you a flat surface for things that are more breakfast friendly. It comes with a layer of raclettes to cook little sides underneath as your barbecue sizzles away. Plus, you can bring it indoors during rainy weather or when winter arrives, so it's easily adaptable for summer get-togethers, and safe for apartments and in your house, since it uses no propane. <p><strong>Techwood indoor/outdoor 1,500-watt electric grill with raclettes</strong>; $$116.98, <a href=https://www.amazon.ca/Techwood-Raclette-Removable-Non-Stick-Temperature/dp/B088M76CNK/ref=sr_1_2_sspa?dchild=1&keywords=indoor+outdoor+grill&qid=1623952892&s=kitchen-substore&sr=1-2-spons&psc=1&spLa=ZW5jcnlwdGVkUXVhbGlmaWVyPUExNktZMTkyTVdIRzlFJmVuY3J5cHRlZElkPUEwNjM5MzQ3MU5BNEdVR0Y2QlhPUCZlbmNyeXB0ZWRBZElkPUEwMjgxOTUzMllRTjdJS00yVjZNUiZ3aWRnZXROYW1lPXNwX2F0ZiZhY3Rpb249Y2xpY2tSZWRpcmVjdCZkb05vdExvZ0NsaWNrPXRydWU=>Amazon.ca</a>
What's the best thing to accompany a new grill? An amazing grilling book! <p><strong>Aaron Franklin</strong> and <strong>Jordan Mackay</strong>'s <I>Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto</I> is a <I>New York Times</I> best seller that teaches you how to smoke everything from brisket to sausage and also just make the best grilled meat possible. <strong><i>Franklin Barbecue: A Meat-Smoking Manifesto</strong></i>; $21.85, <a href=https://www.amazon.ca/Franklin-Barbecue-Meat-Smoking-Manifesto-Aaron/dp/1607747200/ref=sr_1_4?crid=3KO6V4I6IDSEE&dchild=1&keywords=barbecue+cookbook&qid=1623951625&s=books&sprefix=barbe%2Cstripbooks%2C168&sr=1-4>Amazon.ca</a>
Every dad needs a good watch, and Apple offers far more than just your everyday timepiece. <p>The Apple Watch Series 6 lets dad take calls and text and get directions, is safe for use in the pool, can stream all his favourite music, podcasts and audiobooks and can send him cool data about his workouts. <p><strong>Apple Watch Series 6</strong>; $659.99, <a href=https://www.amazon.ca/Apple-Watch-GPS-Cellular-40mm-Aluminum/dp/B08J97FYYW?ref_=ast_slp_dp&th=1&psc=1>Amazon.ca</a>
If dad needs a new razor, this will arrive right on time. It's waterproof, has smart features to adapt to different parts of the face or head and comes with a special trimmer to reach difficult spots such as sideburns. <strong>Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver for Men</strong>; $180.64, <a href=https://www.amazon.ca/Braun-Electric-integrated-Precision-Rechargeable/dp/B07RBBXQLS/ref=sr_1_19?dchild=1&qid=1623950885&s=beauty&sr=1-19>Amazon.ca</a>
This Makita set comes not only with a drill, but two lithium-ion batteries and a cordless impact driver with a brushless motor. The batteries recharge in 40 minutes, which means more jobs get done around the house! <strong>Makita 18V LXT two-piece combo power tools set</strong>; $389, <a href=https://www.amazon.ca/Makita-DLX2180S-Combo-DHP484Z-DTD153Z/dp/B01MRS47UX/ref=sxin_9_ac_d_pm?ac_md=4-2-QmV0d2VlbiAkMjAwIGFuZCAkNjAw-ac_d_pm&cv_ct_cx=Makita&dchild=1&keywords=Makita&pd_rd_i=B01MRS47UX&pd_rd_r=6a74f5e8-84e3-491f-bd7d-77247ffb2404&pd_rd_w=zCnDj&pd_rd_wg=brm2U&pf_rd_i=gf-events--hgg-fathers-day-21&pf_rd_m=A1IM4EOPHS76S7&pf_rd_p=91306e33-c4f0-4840-841a-2c1cc90dc993&pf_rd_r=Z5HNSCBNZGDWJTW2XJ2N&pf_rd_s=top-slot-2&pf_rd_t=0&psc=1&qid=1623951787&sr=1-3-9b8a9368-31c9-458d-b359-d6edf7d5a732>Amazon.ca</a>
Make your backyard patio even more homey this summer with some added ambiance from hued smart lights. The Philips pedestal extension can be controlled from your smart phone or tablet or voice assistant, letting you set a timer, turn it on and off. The best thing of all? Dad doesn't have to buy different coloured bulbs – it comes with 16 million colours, and he can use the app to save your favourites! <strong>Philips Hue Hue Econic Outdoor Pedestal Extension</strong>; $169.99, <a href=https://www.amazon.ca/Philips-Hue-Outdoor-Pedestal-Extension/dp/B084JJ9RHX?ref_=ast_sto_dp>Amazon.ca</a>
If dad loves gardening, but hates how his knees increasingly hurt the next day, this can help him out! It comes in two different sizes, helping dad treat his knees with care as he enjoys time gardening. <p><strong>Ohuhu premium kneeling thick pad</strong>; $34.99, <a href=https://www.amazon.ca/Ohuhu-Kneeling-Comfortable-Gardening-Different/dp/B083FLDRG9?ref_=Oct_s9_apbd_orecs_hd_bw_b6pS2mZ&pf_rd_r=7WA85A0Q68K61WXTWTSY&pf_rd_p=886a9b2a-b378-5ddb-a812-69f8f473da20&pf_rd_s=merchandised-search-10&pf_rd_t=BROWSE&pf_rd_i=6257074011>Amazon.ca</a>
Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker can control dad's home's lights, heating and lock its doors. It's also compatible with the Philips hued smart lights we mentioned earlier, can make calls, set alarms, read him the news and stream dad's music library. <p><strong>Amazon Echo Dot</strong>; $59.99, <a href=https://www.amazon.ca/echo-dot-4th-gen/dp/B07XJ8C8F5/ref=sr_1_2?dchild=1&keywords=alexa&qid=1623952635&sr=8-2>Amazon.ca</a>
