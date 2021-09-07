Celeb Stylist Greg Wencel Shares His Golden Healthy Hair Tips

As we wind down into the final weeks of summer, it’s the perfect time to show your hair some extra TLC. From heat damage to frizz to the never ending-battle with breakage—your locks can feel like a lost cause to the sun’s harmful rays.

To get to the root of all our summer-related hair woes, we spoke to Mane ‘n Tail’s formula developer on what ingredients and products will help revive tired locks, and also tapped celebrity stylist, Greg Wencel—who’s worked with Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga, and Cindy Crawford, among others—to share a few of his insider tips and tricks to help keep your tresses looking fresh all season long.

Be sure to scroll down and find out how to achieve healthy, luscious locks.

Mane 'n Tail's Original Shampoo and Conditioner

Mane 'n Tail's Original Shampoo and Conditioner is a great way to get back on track with healthy, hydrated hair. Specially formulated with natural ingredients including coconut and olive oil, this set will leave your locks feeling soft and manageable.

To get you started on the right foot, experts at Mane ‘n Tail recommend “wetting your hair with warm water before applying shampoo, that way the pores on your scalp open and make a base for your hair follicles to properly absorb the nutrients from our shampoo.”

This Original Shampoo & Conditioner set was initially developed as a horse grooming product and later expanded into a personal hair care line once it began to draw more and more attention.

Herbal-Gro Shampoo and Conditioner

If long and strong strands are what you’re after, look no further than Mane ‘n Tail Herbal Gro Shampoo and Conditioner combo. When it comes to growth, it starts at the root.

“A healthy scalp equals healthy hair,” says Greg Wencel. “So it’s always good to get in there and gently massage your scalp to boost blood flow and in turn good hair health.”

This formula is packed with micro-enriched proteins (including keratin), and a natural blend of herbs in a specially formulated olive oil complex. Altogether, this hair care set works to eliminate frizz, promote hydration, and strengthen and repair any existing damage. It’s also formulated with horsetail extract which is known tostimulate circulation in the scalp and reduce flaking.Mane ‘n Tail Herbal Gro’s proprietary herbal blend with natural oils fuels a powerhouse for your scalp health, helping you grow strong, and healthy locks.

Micellar Water Shampoo and Conditioner

Designed to restore damaged hair, Mane 'n Tail's Micellar Water Shampoo and Conditioner is formulated with micellar water technology to penetrate deep into the hair shaft and remove dirt and product buildup without stripping away natural oils or colour pigments. Translation? “Micellar is excellent to remove styling products, excess sebum, and is perfect for those who put more days between washing,” share the experts at Mane ‘n Tail. It’s vital to clear away this buildup because it can be damaging to both your hair and scalp and lead to oiliness, dandruff, and even acne.

So whether you're in the sun or just want a break from heat styling, Mane 'n Tail's Micellar Water Shampoo and Conditioner will leave your locks looking healthy and shiny without weighing them down (making it great for finer hair as well). Bonus: the system is also sulfate-free so it won't strip away your hair’s natural oils and moisture, leaving you with clean and hydrated hair.

“Give your hair a holiday,” says Wencel. “Take a vacation from hot tools and instead invest in nourishing, high-quality hair care products.”

Detangler

Made with natural ingredients such as coltsfoot, horse chestnut, meadowsweet, and clover, Mane ‘n Tail’s Detangler both targets frizz and acts as a moisturizing agent to make it as easy as possible to detangle those hard to comb knots. Consider this treatment your first line of defense against split ends, frizz, and breakage.

And for best results, Wencel recommends “sectioning your hair into four to six sections, and applying the solution one section at a time, starting at the ends and slowly working up gently to remove tangles. Just remember that when your hair is wet it’s at its most vulnerable (easy to break and damage) so be extra mindful.”

