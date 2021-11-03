Supermodel Valentina Sampaio named new face of Armani Beauty By Kaysey Davis

From the catwalk to the cover of several magazines, Brazilian model and activist Valentina Sampaio has taken the fashion industry by storm. She nearly broke the internet in 2019 when she strutted her stuff at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show as the first transgender model, and she was just getting started. So it comes as no surprise that the 26-year-old model landed a beauty gig as the new face of Armani Beauty.

The Italian beauty brand announced Nov. 3 3 that Valentina will join a star-studded roster of ambassadors, including Cate Blanchett, Zhong Chuxi, Adria Arjona, Alice Pagani, Greta Ferro, Ryan Reynolds, Jackson Yee, Nicholas Hoult, and fellow models Barbara Palvin and Madisin Rian in Armani Beauty’s 2022 campaigns.

"Armani beauty is my vision of what beauty should be today: meaningful and cross-cutting," Giorgio Armani said in a statement. "Just like my clothes, my beauty products aim to empower all women, regardless of their culture, country of origin, or background. I am proud to have Valentina as the new face of Armani beauty: I admire her will, commitment, and determination. Valentina is not afraid to speak and her words are important and touching."

Valentina's first appearance as a model was in 2016 when she walked in São Paulo Fashion Week. Just a year later, she graced the cover of Vogue France (formerly Vogue Paris) for their March 2017 issue, and continued her streak of firsts as the first trans model to cover Sports Illustrated. Now she's dipping her toes into the world of makeup, and it feels like a natural next step for the model.

"I am so excited to be joining Armani as a beauty face," she said in a statement. "As a trans woman, this collaboration is a great milestone, and a personal dream come true for me. Makeup has played such a meaningful role in my personal evolution, and I am grateful to Armani beauty for embracing diversity, enabling creative expression and empowering individual beauty."

This isn't the first time the Brazilian model has collaborated with Armani. In November 2020, Valentina appeared on a special issue of Harper's Bazaar Spain with Giorgio Armani himself and again earlier this year when she appeared in V magazine's 40th anniversary calendar, which was in collaboration with Emporio Armani.

Valentina's first gig as the new face of the brand is in Armani Beauty's latest lipstick campaign Lip Power.