Jools Oliver shares stunning new photo of daughter Petal – and divides fans

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools shared a gorgeous new photo of their daughter Petal, 11, who looks just like her famous parents.

In the snap, posted to Jools' Instagram, Petal gazed into the distance wearing a floaty white top with a lace collar.

The mum-of-five simply captioned the photo with white heart and pink flower emojis, but it wasn't long before Jools' fans reacted to the new portrait.

Many noted the similarities between the mother and daughter duo, with one writing: "My goodness she looks like her Mum", and a second adding: "She is your absolute double @joolsoliver."

However, others disagreed and pointed out that Petal has inherited her looks from TV chef Jamie.

"Mini Jamie," remarked one, and another follower agreed: "She has both in her but I see a lot of Jamie." A third suggested: "Just like her mum but her mouth from daddy."

Jools Oliver's fans couldn't agree on which parent Petal looked like

Regardless of which parent she takes after, all fans were in agreement that it was a stunning photo of Petal.

Jamie and Jools share five children together: Poppy, 18, Daisy Boo, 17, Petal Blossom, 11, Buddy, ten, and four-year-old River. The couple have been together since they were both 17, with Jamie proposing as she laid a wreath on her father's grave on Christmas Eve in 1999. They tied the knot in June 2000.

Jamie and Jools are parents to five children

With their big brood spanning several years, Jamie has previously admitted that parenting can be difficult. Speaking of his oldest children, the Keep Cooking Family Favourites star told You magazine in 2019: "They should have something like The Priory for parents of teenagers. It's really tough, isn't it? I'm not sure how good my teenage parenting has been. I think I'm still on a six or seven out of ten from my girls. Which I'm fine with.

"I know I was a good nine or even ten [when they were] younger, I mean, what does a nine look like as a parent of teenagers? Does that mean you go clubbing with them?"

The Naked Chef star also revealed that out of him and Jools, he's the one that disciplines his brood. "I just expect certain behaviour, really. And I don't care if I'm liked," he said.

