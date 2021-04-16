2021 JUNO Awards postponed due to COVID-19 By Zach Harper

The 2021 JUNO Awards have been pushed back a few weeks because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Canada's biggest night in music was due to take place May 16 in Toronto, but will now happen June 6. The move comes as Ontario's situation in the third wave of the pandemic has worsened. The province reported a record 4,812 new COVID-19 cases on April 16, with expert modelling warning Ontario could see up to 18,000 daily cases by the end of May.

This is the second time this year's JUNOs ceremony has been moved. It was originally scheduled for March.

This is also the second year in a row the JUNOs have been affected by the pandemic. In 2020, they were handed out in an online event, which also took place in June, after the onset of COVID-19 in Canada prompted the ceremony, which had been scheduled for that March in Saskatoon, to be cancelled.

The Weeknd received the most JUNO nominations this year, picking up six. Justin Bieber, Jessie Reyez and JP Saxe follow close behind with five each.

This year will also see Jann Arden inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, and The Tragically Hip will receive the Humanitarian Award.