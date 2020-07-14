Duchess Kate steps out in chic polka dot dress to help launch the new BBC Education initiative Tiny Happy People By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Kate has a commitment and a passion for young children's education and supporting parents. So it was fitting that the mom of three appeared on BBC Breakfast on July 14 to endorse the national launch of Tiny Happy People, a BBC Education initiative created to provide resources and support to parents and carers of children from newborns to four years old.

The Duchess of Cambridge explained how she met with three families involved in the design of Tiny Happy People in a socially distanced garden visit to hear about how they were using the resources. She told BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin there is a gap in resources for parents in the age range, and Tiny Happy People will hopefully fill it.

"In the first few months, there's a huge amount of support from midwives and health visitors. But from then onwards, there's a massive gap before they then start school," Kate explained.

She discussed one parent, Ryan who has an eight-month-old daughter named Mia, and how the Tiny Happy People resources have helped him.

"He's learned a huge amount from Tiny Happy People and it's information like that I wish I had had as a first-time mum.

"But, for so many parents, it's gold dust really for families to be given those tips and tools to be able to use, particularly in these first five years."

Kate and Prince William will collaborate with the BBC as they continue to roll out the Tiny Happy People because they recognize "the significance of the project to supporting parents as they guide their children through the earliest years of life." They likely understand from their own children, Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2.

For her latest appearance, Duchess Kate marvelled in the Emilia Wickstead Anatola polka dot shirt dress, which is now sold out. The 38-year-old has long been a fan of the British brand's elegant designs, and the black-and-white spotted dress perfectly suited her. She accessorized with Castañer Carina wedges and appeared to have a new hairstyle.

The duchess's long brown locks had a bronzed highlighted finish and her straight, centre-parted hair showcased several face-framing layers that were gently flicked out at the ends.

Royals fans saw the duchess last week when the Kensington Royal Instagram shared a video clip of Kate's video call with Andy Murray and young tennis players from Bond Primary School in South London. The call happened ahead of what would have been the weekend of Wimbledon Championships, had the tennis tournament not been cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

The champion talked about his experiences playing tennis while growing up. He revealed what he has been doing during the COVID-19 lockdown and how he has been keeping active, and he also gave the young athletes some tips!

