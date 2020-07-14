Duchess Meghan looks beautiful in blue at the Girl Up Summit By Heather Cichowski

Duchess Meghan gave a moving speech about social change and the rights of women and girls at the virtual Girl Up Leadership Summit for gender equality on July 14. And the Duchess of Sussex looked beautiful in a blue dress.

The mom of one delivered her passionate remarks from her Los Angeles home with Prince Harry. She looked summery in the vivid blue sleeveless dress, which is believed to be from Banana Republic, according to HELLO! UK.

Meghan accessorized the breezy look with the $230 Linear Friendship Bracelet in 18ct Rose Gold Vermeil on Sterling Silver from Monica Vinader. She has previously worn the pretty piece during video calls, including the moving address she gave to the graduating class of her former Los Angeles high school back in June.

Meghan's wide-ranging speech also addressed Black Lives Matter and the movement for racial justice and equality for all women and girls. She talked the intersections between racism, sexism, poverty and other systemic issues. She also touched on how the coronavirus pandemic, combined with the protests that we've seen recently around the world, find us all being asked "to do more."

"It's a moment where your voices and your action have never been more urgently needed," she said.

"Believing in true equality is not enough – it's going to take more than belief. We have to work for it every day; even when it's hard and even when it makes others feel uneasy."

Meghan urged, "We have to speak up for ourselves and we have to speak out for others who struggle to be heard."

Archie's mom is a fan of blue ensembles and her latest appearance has reminded royal watchers of her gorgeous sky blue Victoria Beckham dress she sported to the Endeavour Fund Awards on March 5.

The appearance was the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first joint engagement since arriving back in the U.K. earlier that month and resulted in the iconic shot of Harry and Meghan grinning in the rain!

