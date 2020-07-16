Prince Louis is having some trouble with this whole social distancing thing By Heather Cichowski

The coronavirus pandemic has led to countless changes for the "new normal." They are hard on everyone, but things such as social distancing in light of COVID-19, can be difficult for youngsters to full grasp.

Duchess Kate opened up about how her children are doing with isolating and lockdown measures during an interview with BBC Breakfast about the national launch of Tiny Happy People in the U.K. The mom of three said Prince Louis is having some trouble maintaining his social distance, apparently because of his sociable and loving personality.

“Louis doesn’t understand social distancing," Kate admitted to BBC Breakfast's Louise Minchin. "He goes out wanting to cuddle anything, particularly any babies younger than him."

She also said the two-year-old really just likes running a lot. Everywhere.

"If you put Louis down, he's off," she later said while speaking to a family with a boy the same age.

The Duchess of Cambridge also revealed that Louis and his elder siblings, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, have hearty appetites!

"My children have bottomless pits," Kate said. "I feel like a constant feeding machine for them."

The sweet and insightful comments about the Cambridge children came in an interview the duchess took part in on July 14 for the launch of Tiny Happy People, a BBC Education initiative created to provide resources and support to parents and carers of children from newborns to four years old.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have pledged to collaborate with the BBC as they continue to roll out Tiny Happy People because they recognize "the significance of the project to supporting parents as they guide their children through the earliest years of life."

Kate also discussed how there is a lot of support for parents with new babies, but then there is a gap until children go to school. She called Tiny Happy People's resources "gold dust" for families, explaining that tips and tools can help them during this previously overlooked and sometimes trying period.

