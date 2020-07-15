Crown Princess Victoria celebrates her birthday with a special concert By Heather Cichowski

Happy birthday, Crown Princess Victoria!

The Swedish royal marked her 43rd birthday on July 14. In light of the coronavirus pandemic, she celebrated her special day with close family members, including husband Prince Daniel and their children, Prince Oscar, 4, and Princess Estelle, 8, with an intimate concert held at the ruins of Borgholm castle on the island of Öland.

The young family was joined Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia, as well by pole vaulter Armand Duplantis and his family, for the televised concert, which was recorded without an audience.

Armand, who is a double world record holder, received this year's Victoria Prize at the concert. Since 1979, a Swedish athlete has been praised in connection with the Crown Princess's birthday.

Kungahuset (The Royal Court of Sweden) reported that due to COVID-19 and restrictions, the traditional birthday celebrations were cancelled. However, the Armed Forces still fired a salute to the Crown Princess.

MORE: Prince Carl Philip has been serving at the Swedish Armed Forces headquarters during the coronavirus pandemic

Victoria, Daniel, Estelle and Oscar also posed for a family portrait at Solliden Palace in Borgholm to mark the happy day. The palace is the summer residence of the Swedish royals.

Birthday girl Victoria looked beautiful in a summery white dress from By Malina. The flowing style was decorated with a delicate floral pattern and trimmed with lace. She accessorized with brown sandals and dangling earrings. The 43-year-old wore her brunette locks swept back into a sleek low bun.

Princess Estelle echoed her mom's white look with a sweet cream printed dress, white cardigan and coordinating flat Mary Jane shoes.

Little Oscar wore a blue button-down with beige trousers and white sneakers. His top coordinated with his dad Daniel's deep blue suit.

In this challenging time, it’s really hard to be separated from family and friends. It’s also a time when everyone needs a beautiful escape. Here at Hello! Canada, we’re still busy creating the magazine you know and love, to spread positivity and provide some entertainment as a gentle reprieve from all the hard news. And with our new special offer for subscribers, there’s never been a better time to have Hello! delivered directly to your front door. Why not treat yourself, or someone you love, today?